How to complete the Johto Challenge in Pokemon Go - Dexerto

Pokemon Go is celebrating the Johto region with a new Johto Collection Challenge for players to take part in. Here’s everything you need to know on how to complete it and what kind of rewards are up for grabs.
In the meantime, though, we still have a new Johto Collection Challenge to complete. It celebrates the Johto Region, which was first introduced in Generation II’s Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal. It was also re-introduced in Generation IV’s HeartGold and HeartSilver.
Pokemon Go trainers who want to complete the challenge need to find and catch nine specific Pokemon before the event ends. If they’re successful, they’ll be rewarded for their efforts.
Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile were the starting Pokemon in the Johto region.
How to complete Pokemon Go’s Johto Collection Challenge
You must catch each of the following Pokemon to complete the Johto Collection Challenge:
Chikorita
Cyndaquil
Larvitar
Miltank
Murkrow
Smeargle
Sudowoodo
Sunkern
Totodile
These Pokemon will appear more frequently in the Wild during the event, making them easier to find and catch. However, there are a few other ways to increase your chances of encountering them, too. In fact, some can only be obtained through alternative methods.
For example, Smeargle will only appear when photobombing in the Snapshot feature. Similarly, Larvitar needs to be hatched from 5km Eggs.
Pokemon Go players can only catch Smeargle after an unexpected photobomb.
Sudowoodo, on the other hand, can only be encountered by completing event-exclusive research tasks. The good news, though, is that they can be used to obtain most of the other pokemon, too. Here’s a list of all the research tasks and which Pokemon encounters they lead to.
Use two Berries to help catch Pokemon – Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile
Use seven Berries to help catch Pokemon – Miltank
Take a Snapshot of your Buddy – Chinchou, Mareep
Catch five Grass-type Pokemon – Sudowoodo
Sudowoodo is only available by completing an event-exclusive research task.
Pokemon Go Johto Collection Challenge rewards
Pokemon Go trainers who complete the Johto Collection Challenge will receive some decent rewards, including 15 Poké Balls, 10 Ultra Balls, and an Incense.
Trainers will also be able to add to their new Elite Collector medal.
If you want to finish the challenge, you better start soon! The event ends on January 31 at 8 PM local time, which means there isn’t much time to get it done. However, if you follow this guide, it should be a piece of cake.
Riot Games has confirmed League of Legends patch 11.3 — a particularly “meaty” update, Mark Yetter promises — is now locked and loaded. Here are all the notes for the Feb. 3 patch, including a raft of Season 11 item changes, and more.
This time, in patch 11.3, the Riot balance team is taking a “big sweep” through LoL’s items to “find over and underperformers,” and give them a tweak.
There’s also “a lot of overpowered and ‘sad’ champions to adjust,” lead champion dev Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter confirmed on Twitter at the beginning of the patch 11.3 cycle — here are all the details on the next update, penned in to arrive on Feb. 3.
Riot is set to release as many as 10 new League skins next update.
Goredrinker, Staff of Flowing Water cop nerfs
Riot has decided to hit the dreaded “Moonstone Staff” combo by taking power out of the non-Mythic side. This leaves Moonstone Renewer untouched, but should cowl the “broken” healing synergy that has reigned supreme in Season 11.
The Staff won’t be the only item coming under the microscope this patch. Goredrinker will also have some of its power stripped; it’s active now delivers less health back (8% instead of its original 12%).
Other top-tier items like Deadman’s Plate, Zhonya’s Hourglass, and Sterak’s Gage are also slated for nerfs. Heading the other way are struggling items like Phantom Dancer, marksman mythic Immortal Shieldbow, and Chemtech Purifier.
Healing in League should drop a little if Riot can get the “Moonstone Staff” combo under control.
Riot runs ruler over Rell in patch 11.3
The Iron Maiden is getting a number of changes in patch 11.3, in an effort to mitigate her impact a little. She currently boasts a 54.23% win rate in high-ranked solo queue, according to Lolalytics.
League leak site [email protected] has already mined a number of Rell changes from the PBE testing server. The Iron Maiden will have damage and shielding taken out of her W ability, “Ferromancy,” as well as her E ally bind, “Attract and Repel.”
To counteract these power shifts, Rell’s ultimate — “Magnet Storm” — now deals 40% more damage through ability power, though her base 120-280 damage dealt via the signature ability still stays the same.
Rell is getting some work done to her passive, W, E, and R this patch.
League champ 153 will be joined in the balance change bundle by another 19 champs, including Sylas, Seraphine, Anivia, and — quite shockingly — outdated jungler Udyr, who is up for a VGU this year.
LoL patch 11.3: planned buffs
Olaf
Cho’Gath
Pantheon
Rammus
Anivia
Elise
Ivern
Seraphine
Udyr
Taliyah
LoL patch 11.3: planned nerfs
Karma
Sylas
Singed
Riven
Jinx
Ezreal
Mordekaiser
Vladimir
Shyvana
Oft-forgotten jungler Udyr was a shock addition in League patch 11.3’s buff list.
League patch 11.3 adds “Lunar Beast” skins, more
The next League of Legends skin line, Lunar Beast, will be coming in patch 11.3. Five champs are in line for the new cosmetics, including Aphelios. There will also be a special Prestige skin for top lane duelist Fiora.
Here’s the full list of champs getting ‘Lunar Beast’ skins:
Alistar
Annie
Aphelios
Darius
Jarvan IV
Fiora (Standard & Prestige)
League patch 11.3 is actually chock full of new skins too. Swain and Zyra will get “Crystal Rose” variants, while Syndra and Talon will get “Withered Rose” skins.
Swain and Zyra are getting new “Crystal Rose” skins in patch 11.3.
League of Legends patch 11.3 will drop on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Dexerto will continue to add all planned balance changes as Riot reveals specific numbers.