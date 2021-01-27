 How to complete the Johto Challenge in Pokemon Go - Dexerto
How to complete the Johto Challenge in Pokemon Go

Published: 27/Jan/2021 5:11

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Pokemon Go Johto Collection Challenge
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is celebrating the Johto region with a new Johto Collection Challenge for players to take part in. Here’s everything you need to know on how to complete it and what kind of rewards are up for grabs.

Pokemon Go trainers have had a busy start to 2021. They’ve already smashed through a Sinnoh Collection Challenge and Hoenn Collection Challenge. And with a special event locked in to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary in February, it’s only going to get busier.

In the meantime, though, we still have a new Johto Collection Challenge to complete. It celebrates the Johto Region, which was first introduced in Generation II’s Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal. It was also re-introduced in Generation IV’s HeartGold and HeartSilver.

Pokemon Go trainers who want to complete the challenge need to find and catch nine specific Pokemon before the event ends. If they’re successful, they’ll be rewarded for their efforts.

The Pokemon Company
Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile were the starting Pokemon in the Johto region.

How to complete Pokemon Go’s Johto Collection Challenge

You must catch each of the following Pokemon to complete the Johto Collection Challenge:

  • Chikorita
  • Cyndaquil
  • Larvitar
  • Miltank
  • Murkrow
  • Smeargle
  • Sudowoodo
  • Sunkern
  • Totodile

These Pokemon will appear more frequently in the Wild during the event, making them easier to find and catch. However, there are a few other ways to increase your chances of encountering them, too. In fact, some can only be obtained through alternative methods.

For example, Smeargle will only appear when photobombing in the Snapshot feature. Similarly, Larvitar needs to be hatched from 5km Eggs.

Pokemon Go Johto Collection Challenge
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go players can only catch Smeargle after an unexpected photobomb.

Sudowoodo, on the other hand, can only be encountered by completing event-exclusive research tasks. The good news, though, is that they can be used to obtain most of the other pokemon, too. Here’s a list of all the research tasks and which Pokemon encounters they lead to.

  • Use two Berries to help catch Pokemon – Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile
  • Use seven Berries to help catch Pokemon – Miltank
  • Take a Snapshot of your Buddy – Chinchou, Mareep
  • Catch five Grass-type Pokemon – Sudowoodo
Pokemon Go Johto Collection Challenge
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Sudowoodo is only available by completing an event-exclusive research task.

Pokemon Go Johto Collection Challenge rewards

Pokemon Go trainers who complete the Johto Collection Challenge will receive some decent rewards, including 15 Poké Balls, 10 Ultra Balls, and an Incense.

Trainers will also be able to add to their new Elite Collector medal.

If you want to finish the challenge, you better start soon! The event ends on January 31 at 8 PM local time, which means there isn’t much time to get it done. However, if you follow this guide, it should be a piece of cake.

League patch 11.3 to feature Goredrinker, Staff of Flowing Water nerfs, Rell changes

Published: 27/Jan/2021 3:16 Updated: 27/Jan/2021 4:25

by Isaac McIntyre
Alistair Lunar skin in League of Legends patch 11.3.
Riot Games

Riot Games has confirmed League of Legends patch 11.3 ⁠— a particularly “meaty” update, Mark Yetter promises⁠ — is now locked and loaded. Here are all the notes for the Feb. 3 patch, including a raft of Season 11 item changes, and more.

The League devs continue to chip away at some of the standout issues that have popped up in Season 11 so far, including “systemic healing” (a focus LoL players have been less than pleased about) and the ripple effects of the item reworks.

This time, in patch 11.3, the Riot balance team is taking a “big sweep” through LoL’s items to “find over and underperformers,” and give them a tweak.

There’s also “a lot of overpowered and ‘sad’ champions to adjust,” lead champion dev Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter confirmed on Twitter at the beginning of the patch 11.3 cycle ⁠— here are all the details on the next update, penned in to arrive on Feb. 3.

Riot are set to release as many as 10 new League skins next update.
Riot Games
Riot is set to release as many as 10 new League skins next update.

Goredrinker, Staff of Flowing Water cop nerfs

Riot has decided to hit the dreaded “Moonstone Staff” combo by taking power out of the non-Mythic side. This leaves Moonstone Renewer untouched, but should cowl the “broken” healing synergy that has reigned supreme in Season 11.

The Staff won’t be the only item coming under the microscope this patch. Goredrinker will also have some of its power stripped; it’s active now delivers less health back (8% instead of its original 12%).

Other top-tier items like Deadman’s Plate, Zhonya’s Hourglass, and Sterak’s Gage are also slated for nerfs. Heading the other way are struggling items like Phantom Dancer, marksman mythic Immortal Shieldbow, and Chemtech Purifier.

Healing in League should drop a little if Riot can get the "Moonstone Staff" combo under control.
Riot Games
Healing in League should drop a little if Riot can get the “Moonstone Staff” combo under control.

Riot runs ruler over Rell in patch 11.3

The Iron Maiden is getting a number of changes in patch 11.3, in an effort to mitigate her impact a little. She currently boasts a 54.23% win rate in high-ranked solo queue, according to Lolalytics.

League leak site [email protected] has already mined a number of Rell changes from the PBE testing server. The Iron Maiden will have damage and shielding taken out of her W ability, “Ferromancy,” as well as her E ally bind, “Attract and Repel.”

To counteract these power shifts, Rell’s ultimate ⁠— “Magnet Storm” ⁠— now deals 40% more damage through ability power, though her base 120-280 damage dealt via the signature ability still stays the same.

Battle Queen Rell in League of Legends
Riot Games
Rell is getting some work done to her passive, W, E, and R this patch.

League champ 153 will be joined in the balance change bundle by another 19 champs, including Sylas, Seraphine, Anivia, and ⁠— quite shockingly ⁠— outdated jungler Udyr, who is up for a VGU this year.

LoL patch 11.3: planned buffs

  • Olaf
  • Cho’Gath
  • Pantheon
  • Rammus
  • Anivia
  • Elise
  • Ivern
  • Seraphine
  • Udyr
  • Taliyah

LoL patch 11.3: planned nerfs

  • Karma
  • Sylas
  • Singed
  • Riven
  • Jinx
  • Ezreal
  • Mordekaiser
  • Vladimir
  • Shyvana
Oft-forgotten jungler Udyr was a shock addition in League patch 11.3's buff list.
Riot Games
Oft-forgotten jungler Udyr was a shock addition in League patch 11.3’s buff list.

League patch 11.3 adds “Lunar Beast” skins, more

The next League of Legends skin line, Lunar Beast, will be coming in patch 11.3. Five champs are in line for the new cosmetics, including Aphelios. There will also be a special Prestige skin for top lane duelist Fiora.

Here’s the full list of champs getting ‘Lunar Beast’ skins:

  • Alistar
  • Annie
  • Aphelios
  • Darius
  • Jarvan IV
  • Fiora (Standard & Prestige)

League patch 11.3 is actually chock full of new skins too. Swain and Zyra will get “Crystal Rose” variants, while Syndra and Talon will get “Withered Rose” skins.

Swain and Zyra are getting new "Crystal Rose" skins in patch 11.3.
Riot Games
Swain and Zyra are getting new “Crystal Rose” skins in patch 11.3.

League of Legends patch 11.3 will drop on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Dexerto will continue to add all planned balance changes as Riot reveals specific numbers.

League of Legends patch 11.3 early notes

Champions

Anivia

  • Q damage 70-210 (+50% ability power) ⇒ 60-200 (+45% ability power).
  • R cooldown 4-1 ⇒ 4-2.

Cho’Gath

  • E damage 22-82 ⇒ 22-70.

Elise

  • Human Q damage 40-180 ⇒ 40-160.
  • W spider attack speed 60-140 ⇒ 60-100%.

Ezreal

  • Q attack damage ratio 120 ⇒ 130%.

Ivern

  • Health per level 95 ⇒ 85.
  • E shield 80-220 ⇒ 80-200.

Jinx

  • Q range extension 75-175 ⇒ 100-200.

Karma

  • Q mana cost 65 ⇒ 55.
  • Mana regeneration 11.5 ⇒ 13.

Mordekaiser

  • E cooldown 24-12 ⇒ 22-10.

Olaf

  • Base health 597 ⇒ 575.
  • Passive attack speed 0-100% ⇒ 0-70% based on missing health.

Pantheon

  • Q deals 70% damage to minions ⇒ minions and monsters, cooldown 10-8 ⇒ 13-8.

Rammus

  • E cooldown 12-10s ⇒ 12s.

Riven

  • E cooldown 12-8 ⇒ 10-6.

Seraphine

  • Passive note damage 5-20 ⇒ 4-16.
  • W base shield 60-120 ⇒ 50-100, Seraphine shield 90-180 ⇒ 75-150.

Shyvana

  • Q ability power ratio 0% ⇒ 40%.
  • W movement speed ability power ratio 0% ⇒ 8% per 100 ability power.

Singed

  • Q ability power ratio 80% ⇒ 90% (over 2 seconds)

Sylas

  • Q mana cost 50-75 ⇒ 55.
  • W damage 65-205 (+85% ability power) ⇒ 70-210 (+90% ability power).

Taliyah

  • Passive movement speed 12-40% ⇒ 20-45%.
  • Q stone damage to monsters after the first 100% ⇒ 80%.

Udyr

  • R aura damage 50-300 ⇒ 50-275 (over 4 seconds).

Vladimir

  • R cooldown 150-120 ⇒ 120.

Rell (minor rework)

  • W damage 70-210 (+40 bonus ability power) ⇒ 70-210 (+60 bonus ability power), shield 40-160 (+13% max health) ⇒ 20-120 (+13% max health).
  • Passive armor 10% ⇒ 20%, magic resist 10 ⇒ 20%, additional damage 10-70 (+30% ability power) ⇒ 10-70 (+40% ability power).
  • E allied armor 10% ⇒ 5%, allied magic resist 10% ⇒ 5%, damage 80-240 (+30% ability power) ⇒ 80-200 (+40% ability power).
  • R damage 120-280 (+70% ability power) ⇒ 120-280 (+110% ability power).

Items

Banshee’s Veil

  • Ability power 65 ⇒ 80.
  • Cost 2500 ⇒ 2600.

Chemtech Purifier

  • Ability haste 15 ⇒ 20.
  • [New] Healing or shielding an ally will cause their next damage to inflict 60% Grievous Wounds for three seconds.

Deadman’s Plate

  • Health 475 ⇒ 400.

Eclipse

  • Shield 150 (75 ranged) ⇒ 180 (90 ranged).
  • Omnivamp 10% ⇒ 5-10% by champion level.

Force of Nature

  • Movement speed per stack 6 (max 30) ⇒ 8 (max 40).

Frozen Heart

  • Cost 2700 ⇒ 2500.
  • Armor 80 ⇒ 70.

Goredrinker

  • Active heal 12% ⇒ 8% missing health.

Horizon Focus

  • Ability power 100 ⇒ 115.
  • Hypershot minimum range 750 ⇒ 700.

Immortal Shieldbow

  • Attack damage 50 ⇒ 60.
  • Attack speed 15% ⇒ 20%.

Ironspike Whip

  • Removed: “Minions and monsters take double damage below 50% health.”

Leeching Leer

  • Omnivamp 10% ⇒ 5%.
  • Health 150 ⇒ 250.

Lord Dominik’s Regards

  • Armor penetration 25% ⇒ 35%.

Phantom Dancer

  • Attack damage 0 ⇒ 20.
  • Attack speed 45 ⇒ 25%.
  • Long sword replaces Dagger in build.
  • Max stacks to get bonus attack speed 5 ⇒ 3.
  • Bonus attack speed at max stacks 40% ⇒ 30%.

Ravenous Hydra

  • Omnivamp 15% ⇒ 8-16% per champion level.

Riftmaker

  • Omnivamp 15% ⇒ 8-16% by champion level.
  • Health 150 ⇒ 250.

Silvermere Dawn

  • Coming soon…

Staff of Flowing Water

  • Ability power 60 ⇒ 50.

Sterak’s Gage

  • Base shield 200 ⇒ 100.
  • Shield duration 5s ⇒ 4s.

Verdant Barrier

  • Passive reworked: “Killing a united grants one (1) magic resist (max 15).”
  • Cost 1200 ⇒ 1000.

Zhonya’s Hourglass

  • Seekers cost 900 ⇒ 1000.
  • Total cost 2500 ⇒ 2600.