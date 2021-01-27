How to get Ho-Oh in Pokemon Go Johto Celebration - Dexerto

Those that manage to beat the quest in the 13 days will also have a chance at encountering a Shiny version of the Gold and Silver Legendary. Although, it having the Ground-type move make its special even in its normal form.
Trainers can encounter a special Ho-Oh that knows Earthquake with timed Research.
Pokemon Go Ho-Oh Research tasks
In order to get the encounter with Ho-Oh during the Johto Celebration, players will have two Research quests with a total of six tasks altogether. While some of them are easy, one requires you to defeat a Team Go Rocket leader three times!
Research tasks set 1
Catch 15 Dark-type Pokemon – 5x Great Ball
Catch 15 Shadow Pokemon – 5x Revive
Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader three times – Larvitar (Max CP 445)
Rewards for Completion: 15x Pokeball, 1x Incense, 5,000 XP
Research tasks set 2
Defeat Team Rocket Leader Arlo – 2x Max Revive
Defeat Team Rocket Leader Cliff – 3x Hyper Potion
Defeat Team Rocket Leader Sierra – 2x Max Potion
Rewards for Completion:Ho-Oh with Earthquake (Max CP 1,655)
Players can even run into a Shiny version of the Legendary Bird after completing the timed Research.
Without a doubt, the hardest aspect of this timed Research is the Team Rocket battles. While defeating each leader is fairly easy, having to beat one of the villains three times will require a lot Rocket Radars and random luck.
Luckily, Niantic is giving Trainers a total of 13 days to finish the whole thing. So make sure to complete as many Team Rocket balloons and PokeStops you can as you will need a lot of encounters to wrack up those wins.
Call of Duty Mobile’s Season 1: New Order update has arrived and we’ve got the full patch notes to run you through the fresh maps, modes, weapons, and more that have just arrived in-game.
With the first update of 2021, the devs have reset the counter. The latest update has scaled us back to Season 1, rather than moving forward with Season 14, Season 15, and so on. Season 1: New Order brings a ton of fresh content in 2021’s first major patch.
From brand new modes to additional maps, weapons, and everything in between, this is one of the biggest updates yet.
Here’s everything there is to know about the New Order update, along with the full patch notes before you dive in.
CoD Mobile takes some of the best parts of previous games and puts them under one umbrella.
CoD Mobile New Order Season 1 release date & time
CoD Mobile’s next major update is now available. Season 1 went live on Tuesday, January 26 at 4PM PT / 7PM ET.
Two weapons have arried in CoD Mobbile – one resembling, and sounding a lot like the FAMAS from previous CoD titles. There is also another that looks like the SKS that has featured in Modern Warfare and Black Ops releases.
Given the devs love to have their own spin on things, the FAMAS has been renamed to the FR.556 in CoD Mobile. It looks to still pack one hell of a punch based on the early glimpse we’ve seen. It also boasts a fast rate of fire with minimal recoil.
Meanwhile, the SKS has landed in-game with its original name intact.
🆕 💥 The new weapon, SKS will be joining the Marksman Rifle family in the next season!
The initial teaser shared a resemblance to Picadilly from Modern Warfare, and some fans suggested this could have been it. However, the answer is a little simpler than that.
The new map for Season 1: New Order is actually Reclaim, the map from the Season 13 test server. How do we know? Well, there’s a big Christmas tree in the middle of the teaser that lines up what we’ve seen from Reclaim.
🏙 Welcome to Reclaim! 🔎 Explore the new and unique #CODMobile multiplayer map coming in the next season
Season 1 brings a new class to shake things up on the battle royale side. Desperado aims to blur the lines as an “offensive defender.” Not only does the new class come with a deployable turret, but it also gives you the Last Stand ability.
The Shield Turret can be placed anywhere on the map and comes with “limitless ammo” for its duration. Players are somewhat defended while operating the turret, thanks to its well-placed shields. Of course, you’re still completely exposed from behind to keep things balanced.
Meanwhile, Last Stand allows you to get back on your feet in a dire situation. If you go down, you’ll pull out a pistol and have a chance at revenge. Securing a kill with this pistol will bring you back to life.
🛡💥 Be an offensive defender! 💉 Get back into the fight with Last Stand!
Check out the Adrenaline Spike event to earn some loot while playing BR
01/27 ~ Two New Seasonal Challenges
01/27 ~ Credit Store Update
01/27 – 02/12 ~ Friend Invite Event
01/29 ~ Social Disruptor Draw
CoD Mobile Season 1 Battle Pass
FREE
Chicom – Synapse (tier 4)
Antelope A20 – Light Show (tier 8)
New Operator Skill – Gravity Vortex Gun (tier 14)
New Weapon – FR. 556 (tier 21)
HS2126 – Synapse (tier 31)
Charm – Bloodiest Diamond (tier 38)
Calling Card – Neon Horizon (tier 46)
M4 – Synapse (tier 50)
PREMIUM
David Mason – Enforcer (tier 1)
Cordite – Tech Noir (tier 1)
Charm – Button Masher (tier 1)
HBRa3 – Capacitor (tier 10)
FTL – Powerline (tier 12)
Emote – Drone Control (tier 15)
Locus – Carbon Cut (tier 20)
Prophet – Geist (tier 30)
HG 40 – Cybersick (tier 40)
Spectre – Chrome (tier 50)
FR .556 – Rogue Agent (tier 50)
Credit Store Update
Another new season release means another new Credit Store update! This time around we have a variety of items dropping, like an operator, perk, weapons, and a calling card. Here are all of the specifics and of course an image to give you a glimpse of how it all looks in-game: