How to get Ho-Oh in Pokemon Go Johto Celebration - Dexerto

Call of Duty Mobile’s Season 1: New Order update has arrived and we’ve got the full patch notes to run you through the fresh maps, modes, weapons, and more that have just arrived in-game.

With the first update of 2021, the devs have reset the counter. The latest update has scaled us back to Season 1, rather than moving forward with Season 14, Season 15, and so on. Season 1: New Order brings a ton of fresh content in 2021’s first major patch.

From brand new modes to additional maps, weapons, and everything in between, this is one of the biggest updates yet.

Here’s everything there is to know about the New Order update, along with the full patch notes before you dive in.

CoD Mobile New Order Season 1 release date & time

CoD Mobile’s next major update is now available. Season 1 went live on Tuesday, January 26 at 4PM PT / 7PM ET.

Read More: CoD 2021 leaks

While the community was left to speculate for a number of days, the devs soon confirmed this exact date and time in a January 4 tweet.

💻💫 Discover new places and enter the future!

New season, New Order is almost here! 👍🏻 Season 1 2021 is launching in #CODMobile on 1/26 @ 4PM PT! pic.twitter.com/VJ6Dl2tazv — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 25, 2021

New weapons – FAMAS & SKS

Two weapons have arried in CoD Mobbile – one resembling, and sounding a lot like the FAMAS from previous CoD titles. There is also another that looks like the SKS that has featured in Modern Warfare and Black Ops releases.

🪂📦 New weapon incoming! 🆕💥 The new, yet familiar weapon FR .556 is coming to #CODMobile early next week in the new season! pic.twitter.com/x378b8iEUH — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 23, 2021

Given the devs love to have their own spin on things, the FAMAS has been renamed to the FR.556 in CoD Mobile. It looks to still pack one hell of a punch based on the early glimpse we’ve seen. It also boasts a fast rate of fire with minimal recoil.

Meanwhile, the SKS has landed in-game with its original name intact.

🆕 💥 The new weapon, SKS will be joining the Marksman Rifle family in the next season! 🔜 Available in the next season of #CODMobile launching early next week! pic.twitter.com/hhXefsMAqi — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 24, 2021

The powerful Marksman rifle is capable of taking down foes in a few quick taps of the trigger. It could shake up the meta with Season 1 so definitely be on the lookout for this new addition.

New map for CoD Mobile 2021 Season 1 – Reclaim

Season 1 also brings a brand new battleground into the mix. After weeks of speculation and many theories pointing towards older maps, we now know CoD Mobile has something entirely new.

Read More: How to check your SBMM rank in Warzone



The initial teaser shared a resemblance to Picadilly from Modern Warfare, and some fans suggested this could have been it. However, the answer is a little simpler than that.

The new map for Season 1: New Order is actually Reclaim, the map from the Season 13 test server. How do we know? Well, there’s a big Christmas tree in the middle of the teaser that lines up what we’ve seen from Reclaim.

🏙 Welcome to Reclaim!

🔎 Explore the new and unique #CODMobile multiplayer map coming in the next season 📖 More intel on the map 👉🏻 https://t.co/mCQcxQkqbb 👍🏻 Stay tuned for more Reclaim activities later! pic.twitter.com/9bEPbaXSPP — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 22, 2021

New Battle Royale mode for CoD Mobile – Blitz

There’s a frenetic BR mode now available CoD Mobile with Season 1. Blitz introduces a faster take on the standard format with “smaller zones, less time, and more action.”

With smaller circles, players will be forced into fights much sooner than in the regular BR playlist. Not only that, but zones move considerably faster than in the standard mode as well.

The mode aims to keep you on your toes while providing a bite-sized BR alternative. If you don’t have time for a full game, Blitz is a quicker option to get the same thrills at a much faster rate.

⭕ Smaller zones

➖⌚ Less time

💥 More action! 🆕 New mode, Blitz is coming to #CODMobile Battle Royale as a part of the next season! pic.twitter.com/nAoBImthi3 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 24, 2021

New CoD Mobile Battle Royale Class – Desperado

Season 1 brings a new class to shake things up on the battle royale side. Desperado aims to blur the lines as an “offensive defender.” Not only does the new class come with a deployable turret, but it also gives you the Last Stand ability.

The Shield Turret can be placed anywhere on the map and comes with “limitless ammo” for its duration. Players are somewhat defended while operating the turret, thanks to its well-placed shields. Of course, you’re still completely exposed from behind to keep things balanced.

Meanwhile, Last Stand allows you to get back on your feet in a dire situation. If you go down, you’ll pull out a pistol and have a chance at revenge. Securing a kill with this pistol will bring you back to life.

🛡💥 Be an offensive defender!

💉 Get back into the fight with Last Stand! 🆕 New Battle Royale Class, Desperado coming to #CODMobile in the next season early this week! pic.twitter.com/Wo2DKVJMt2 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) January 24, 2021

With tons of new content to focus on, the update also comes with fresh events and a bunch of balancing adjustments. The full patch notes can be seen below.

CoD Mobile Season 1 Events

01/27 – 02/04 ~ Holiday Aftermath (Reclaim Map Playlist)

Holiday Aftermath (Reclaim Map Playlist) 01/27 – 02/02 ~ Rapid Fire Mode (MP)

Rapid Fire Mode (MP) 01/27 – 02/02 ~ PTFO (MP)

PTFO (MP) 01/27 – 01/31 ~ Secondary School (MP)

Secondary School (MP) 01/29 – 02/04 ~ BR Blitz (BR) Check out the Adrenaline Spike event to earn some loot while playing BR

BR Blitz (BR) 01/27 ~ Two New Seasonal Challenges

~ Two New Seasonal Challenges 01/27 ~ Credit Store Update

Credit Store Update 01/27 – 02/12 ~ Friend Invite Event

Friend Invite Event 01/29 ~ Social Disruptor Draw

CoD Mobile Season 1 Battle Pass

FREE

Chicom – Synapse (tier 4)

Antelope A20 – Light Show (tier 8)

New Operator Skill – Gravity Vortex Gun (tier 14)

(tier 14) New Weapon – FR. 556 (tier 21)

(tier 21) HS2126 – Synapse (tier 31)

Charm – Bloodiest Diamond (tier 38)

Calling Card – Neon Horizon (tier 46)

M4 – Synapse (tier 50)

PREMIUM

David Mason – Enforcer (tier 1)

Cordite – Tech Noir (tier 1)

Charm – Button Masher (tier 1)

HBRa3 – Capacitor (tier 10)

FTL – Powerline (tier 12)

Emote – Drone Control (tier 15)

Locus – Carbon Cut (tier 20)

Prophet – Geist (tier 30)

HG 40 – Cybersick (tier 40)

Spectre – Chrome (tier 50)

FR .556 – Rogue Agent (tier 50)

Credit Store Update

Another new season release means another new Credit Store update! This time around we have a variety of items dropping, like an operator, perk, weapons, and a calling card. Here are all of the specifics and of course an image to give you a glimpse of how it all looks in-game:

(Uncommon) HS0405 – Uncertain

(Common) Perk – Tactician

(Rare) DR – H – Lunar Tide

(Rare) Merc 2 – Lunar Tide

(Epic) Calling Card – Monster in the Mask

Improvements & Optimizations

Increased Man-O-War ADS speed.

Increased Man-O-War ammo amount.

Increased GKS reload speed.

Increased GKS RTC Steady stock horizontal recoil control.

Decreased ASM10 fire range.

Decreased DR-H reload speed.

Decreased Annihilator’s damage on Shield Turret, XS1 Goliath, Stealth Chopper, VTOL, and Transform Shield.

Increased ASM10 – No Stock ADS speed.

Increased ASM10 – No Stock movement speed.

Issue Fixed