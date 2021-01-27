 How to get Ho-Oh in Pokemon Go Johto Celebration - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

How to get Ho-Oh in Pokemon Go Johto Celebration

Published: 27/Jan/2021 0:56

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Ho-oh event in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Go

The Johto Celebration has kicked off in Pokemon Go. For a limited time, players will be able to catch a rare version of Ho-Oh that has the Earthquake move. Here is everything you need to know.

After debuting over two decade ago, the Pokemon franchise hits its 25th anniversary in 2021. To celebrate, Pokemon Go is taking a look back at Gen II with the Johto celebration.

Fans of Gold and Silver will have the chance to encounter Ho-Oh in the mobile title. Here is what you need to do to find and catch the Legendary bird during the limited-time event.

Screenshot of Pokemon Go Johto celebration art.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go is celebrating the Gen II with the Johto Celebration.

Pokemon Go Ho-Oh Research date & start time

The Ho-Oh Research goes live on the same day that the Johto Challenge debuts on January 26. Thankfully, players will have until Sunday, February 27th at 8:00PM local time to finish the special quest.

While the mobile game has featured the Legendary bird in the past, Trainers will not want to miss out on this opportunity as the ‘mon will feature the incredibly powerful move, Earthquake.

Those that manage to beat the quest in the 13 days will also have a chance at encountering a Shiny version of the Gold and Silver Legendary. Although, it having the Ground-type move make its special even in its normal form.

Screenshot of Legendary Ho-Oh in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Trainers can encounter a special Ho-Oh that knows Earthquake with timed Research.

Pokemon Go Ho-Oh Research tasks

In order to get the encounter with Ho-Oh during the Johto Celebration, players will have two Research quests with a total of six tasks altogether. While some of them are easy, one requires you to defeat a Team Go Rocket leader three times!

Research tasks set 1

  • Catch 15 Dark-type Pokemon – 5x Great Ball
  • Catch 15 Shadow Pokemon – 5x Revive
  • Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader three times – Larvitar (Max CP 445)

Rewards for Completion: 15x Pokeball, 1x Incense, 5,000 XP

Research tasks set 2

  • Defeat Team Rocket Leader Arlo – 2x Max Revive
  • Defeat Team Rocket Leader Cliff – 3x Hyper Potion
  • Defeat Team Rocket Leader Sierra – 2x Max Potion

Rewards for Completion: Ho-Oh with Earthquake (Max CP 1,655)

Screenshot of Shiny Ho-Oh in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Players can even run into a Shiny version of the Legendary Bird after completing the timed Research.

Without a doubt, the hardest aspect of this timed Research is the Team Rocket battles. While defeating each leader is fairly easy, having to beat one of the villains three times will require a lot Rocket Radars and random luck.

Luckily, Niantic is giving Trainers a total of 13 days to finish the whole thing. So make sure to complete as many Team Rocket balloons and PokeStops you can as you will need a lot of encounters to wrack up those wins.

Call of Duty

CoD Mobile Season 1 New Order update patch notes

Published: 27/Jan/2021 0:05 Updated: 27/Jan/2021 0:12

by Brad Norton
CoD mobile season new order logo
Activision

Share

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile’s Season 1: New Order update has arrived and we’ve got the full patch notes to run you through the fresh maps, modes, weapons, and more that have just arrived in-game.

With the first update of 2021, the devs have reset the counter. The latest update has scaled us back to Season 1, rather than moving forward with Season 14, Season 15, and so on. Season 1: New Order brings a ton of fresh content in 2021’s first major patch. 

From brand new modes to additional maps, weapons, and everything in between, this is one of the biggest updates yet.

Here’s everything there is to know about the New Order update, along with the full patch notes before you dive in.

COD Mobile characters in the battle royale mode
Activision
CoD Mobile takes some of the best parts of previous games and puts them under one umbrella.

CoD Mobile New Order Season 1 release date & time

CoD Mobile’s next major update is now available. Season 1 went live on Tuesday, January 26 at 4PM PT / 7PM ET.

While the community was left to speculate for a number of days, the devs soon confirmed this exact date and time in a January 4 tweet.

New weapons – FAMAS & SKS

Two weapons have arried in CoD Mobbile – one resembling, and sounding a lot like the FAMAS from previous CoD titles. There is also another that looks like the SKS that has featured in Modern Warfare and Black Ops releases.

Given the devs love to have their own spin on things, the FAMAS has been renamed to the FR.556 in CoD Mobile. It looks to still pack one hell of a punch based on the early glimpse we’ve seen. It also boasts a fast rate of fire with minimal recoil.

Meanwhile, the SKS has landed in-game with its original name intact.

The powerful Marksman rifle is capable of taking down foes in a few quick taps of the trigger. It could shake up the meta with Season 1 so definitely be on the lookout for this new addition.

New map for CoD Mobile 2021 Season 1 – Reclaim

Season 1 also brings a brand new battleground into the mix. After weeks of speculation and many theories pointing towards older maps, we now know CoD Mobile has something entirely new.

The initial teaser shared a resemblance to Picadilly from Modern Warfare, and some fans suggested this could have been it. However, the answer is a little simpler than that.

The new map for Season 1: New Order is actually Reclaim, the map from the Season 13 test server. How do we know? Well, there’s a big Christmas tree in the middle of the teaser that lines up what we’ve seen from Reclaim. 

New Battle Royale mode for CoD Mobile – Blitz

There’s a frenetic BR mode now available CoD Mobile with Season 1. Blitz introduces a faster take on the standard format with “smaller zones, less time, and more action.”

With smaller circles, players will be forced into fights much sooner than in the regular BR playlist. Not only that, but zones move considerably faster than in the standard mode as well.

The mode aims to keep you on your toes while providing a bite-sized BR alternative. If you don’t have time for a full game, Blitz is a quicker option to get the same thrills at a much faster rate.

New CoD Mobile Battle Royale Class – Desperado

Season 1 brings a new class to shake things up on the battle royale side. Desperado aims to blur the lines as an “offensive defender.” Not only does the new class come with a deployable turret, but it also gives you the Last Stand ability.

The Shield Turret can be placed anywhere on the map and comes with “limitless ammo” for its duration. Players are somewhat defended while operating the turret, thanks to its well-placed shields. Of course, you’re still completely exposed from behind to keep things balanced.

Meanwhile, Last Stand allows you to get back on your feet in a dire situation. If you go down, you’ll pull out a pistol and have a chance at revenge. Securing a kill with this pistol will bring you back to life.

With tons of new content to focus on, the update also comes with fresh events and a bunch of balancing adjustments. The full patch notes can be seen below.

CoD Mobile Season 1 Events

  • 01/27 – 02/04 ~ Holiday Aftermath (Reclaim Map Playlist)
  • 01/27 – 02/02 ~ Rapid Fire Mode (MP)
  • 01/27 – 02/02 ~ PTFO (MP)
  • 01/27 – 01/31 ~ Secondary School (MP)
  • 01/29 – 02/04 ~ BR Blitz (BR)
    • Check out the Adrenaline Spike event to earn some loot while playing BR
  • 01/27 ~ Two New Seasonal Challenges
  • 01/27 ~ Credit Store Update
  • 01/27 – 02/12 ~ Friend Invite Event
  • 01/29 ~ Social Disruptor Draw

CoD Mobile Season 1 Battle Pass

FREE

  • Chicom – Synapse (tier 4)
  • Antelope A20 – Light Show (tier 8)
  • New Operator Skill – Gravity Vortex Gun (tier 14)
  • New Weapon – FR. 556 (tier 21)
  • HS2126 – Synapse (tier 31)
  • Charm – Bloodiest Diamond (tier 38)
  • Calling Card – Neon Horizon (tier 46)
  • M4 – Synapse (tier 50)

PREMIUM

  • David Mason – Enforcer (tier 1)
  • Cordite – Tech Noir (tier 1)
  • Charm – Button Masher (tier 1)
  • HBRa3 – Capacitor (tier 10)
  • FTL – Powerline (tier 12)
  • Emote – Drone Control (tier 15)
  • Locus – Carbon Cut (tier 20)
  • Prophet – Geist (tier 30)
  • HG 40 – Cybersick (tier 40)
  • Spectre – Chrome (tier 50)
  • FR .556 – Rogue Agent (tier 50)

Credit Store Update

Another new season release means another new Credit Store update! This time around we have a variety of items dropping, like an operator, perk, weapons, and a calling card. Here are all of the specifics and of course an image to give you a glimpse of how it all looks in-game:

  • (Uncommon) HS0405 – Uncertain
  • (Common) Perk – Tactician
  • (Rare) DR – H – Lunar Tide
  • (Rare) Merc 2 – Lunar Tide
  • (Epic) Calling Card – Monster in the Mask

Improvements & Optimizations

  • Increased Man-O-War ADS speed.
  • Increased Man-O-War ammo amount.
  • Increased GKS reload speed.
  • Increased GKS RTC Steady stock horizontal recoil control.
  • Decreased ASM10 fire range.
  • Decreased DR-H reload speed.
  • Decreased Annihilator’s damage on Shield Turret, XS1 Goliath, Stealth Chopper, VTOL, and Transform Shield.
  • Increased ASM10 – No Stock ADS speed.
  • Increased ASM10 – No Stock movement speed.

Issue Fixed

  • Fixed the issue where prone speed viewed by other players is too fast