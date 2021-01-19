 Pokemon Go Hoenn Collection Challenge: How to complete and earn rewards - Dexerto
How to complete the Hoenn Collection Challenge in Pokemon Go

Published: 19/Jan/2021 11:43

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Go Treecko
The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go is traveling down to the Hoenn region for this week’s Collection Challenge, which focuses on Generation 3. Here’s how to catch all the Pokemon you need.

Pokemon fans have got a lot to look forward to in 2021. As well as a 25th anniversary Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event in February, Niantic’s hit mobile app is taking a trip down memory lane by revisiting several popular regions each week for celebration events.

We’ve already revisited Unova and Sinnoh, and now we’re looking to the region of Hoenn, which first appeared in 2002’s Ruby and Sapphire on the Gameboy Advance. As well as a Shroomish Spotlight Hour, there’s another new Collection Challenge to complete.

Niantic introduced Collection Challenges to Pokemon Go in 2021, and they can be found in the Today View section of the app. In order to complete them, trainers need to catch a specific set of creatures, with plenty of rewards offered for doing so.

How to complete Pokemon Go’s Hoenn Collection Challenge

Pokemon Go Hoenn Region
Niantic
Pokemon Go’s Hoenn event comes with a new Collection Challenge to complete.

As players venture to Hoenn, it makes sense that there’s a brand new Collection Challenge to complete. This one focuses on some of the region’s most beloved Pokemon including starters Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip.

In order to complete the Hoenn Collection Challenge, trainers must catch each of the following Pokemon:

  • Treecko
  • Torchic
  • Mudkip
  • Nincada
  • Nosepass
  • Aron
  • Plusle
  • Minun
  • Bagon

Fortunately, all of these will be appearing more frequently in the Wild during the Hoenn celebration event. This means you’ll have a much greater chance of catching them and completing the challenge.

There are several other ways to increase your chance of encountering these Pokemon, too, including one-star raids and Field Research tasks.

Torchic in Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
You’ll need to catch a Torchic to complete the Hoenn Collection Challenge.

One-star raids will include Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Aron, and Bagon. 5km Eggs will have the potential to hatch Aron and Bagon. Finally, completing event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Aron, Plusle, and Minun.

A good tip when completing these collection challenges is to use items such as Incense or a Lure Module, as they will help bring more of the Pokemon you need to your location.

Pokemon Go Hoenn Collection Challenge rewards

Players who complete the Hoenn region’s Collection Challenge will be rewarded with three Silver Pinap Berries, one Incense, and a bunch of XP. They’ll also be able to add to their new Elite Collector medal.

The Hoenn celebration event runs from Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 10 AM local time to Sunday, January 24, 2021, at 8 PM local time. This means you have six days to finish the Collection Challenge.

Up next is the Johto celebration event, which will launch on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Trident concept would give special ability to legends

Published: 19/Jan/2021 11:27

by Jacob Hale
Apex Legends trident fight
Respawn Entertainment

Share

A new Trident concept would grant special abilities to all characters in Apex Legends while driving them, and it looks like a great way to shake up the game and how Tridents can be used, too.

Tridents were introduced in Season 7, offering players faster mobility across the latest map, Olympus, similar to the existence of vehicles that are commonplace in other battle royale titles.

One of the main problems with the Trident, though, is that it can leave you fairly exposed when driving them around, especially if you’ve got your whole trio on one.

For that reason, one player came up with a genius concept that would allow each Legend to make use of their abilities while driving one — and it would definitely offer something new and exciting to Olympus.

Apex Legends trident olympus
Respawn Entertainment
The Trident makes traversing Olympus much easier.

Designed by Aason37, every Legend would benefit from these Trident ability ideas.

While some abilities seem more helpful than others, and Aason themselves say that some of them “may be a little too much,” it’s definitely worth looking at and seeing what could be possible.

These are the abilities Aason has come up with:

  • Crypto:
    • Crypto can activate an automatic tracking drone, following the Trident, scanning the enemies on the go.
    • Crypto can remotely pilot the Trident with his drone inside, within a 200m radius. Perfect for tricking enemies.
  • Mirage:
    • While in the Trident, Mirage can activate a decoy using his tactical, mimicking the Trident.
  • Wraith:
    • Tridents can now go through Wraith’s portals
  • Loba:
    • Loba can put her Black Market on the Trident. Perfect if the first location was disappointing, or to keep stacking ammo on the go, or to quickly steal stuff in a risky area.
  • Wattson:
    • Wattson can put her fences on the Trident. It can be used to “melee attack” enemies.
  • Pathfinder:
    • While in the Trident, Pathfinder can use his grapple to take a sharp cut or to gain some height.
  • Revenant:
    • Revenant can now place his Death Totem on Tridents.
  • Octane:
    • Passive: Octane drives the Trident 20% faster.

A nice Trident update idea from r/apexlegends

Now, while it might not be likely that Respawn take all of these ideas on, it can definitely give them something to think about.

Some of these sound especially fun, too. Juking enemies as Pathfinder in a Trident, making quick getaways through a Wraith portal and getting around even quicker as Octane definitely all sound like something that would be fun to at least try out.

Whether this is something the Apex devs would consider doing remains to be seen, but you never know.

If you’re looking for more information on the upcoming Apex Legends Season 8 update as well, check out our full breakdown of what’s coming up in Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale.