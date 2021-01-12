How to complete Pokemon Go Sinnoh Collection Challenge and earn rewards - Dexerto

Pokemon Go is celebrating the Sinnoh region with a new Collection Challenge for players to take on. Here’s how to complete it, and the rewards you’ll get for doing so.

In the build-up to Pokemon’s 25th anniversary, which will be celebrated with a Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event in February, Niantic’s popular mobile app is revisiting a number of fan-favorite regions for a series of celebration events.

Following a week focused on Unova, attention now turns to the region of Sinnoh, which made its debut in 2006’s Diamond and Pearl on the Nintendo DS. As well as raids and Shiny Buizel, there’s a new Collection Challenge to complete.

Collection Challenges are a new feature for Pokemon Go in 2021. They require trainers to catch a specific list of Pokemon in a set amount of time, and they’ll be rewarded with a medal and other useful items for their efforts.

How to complete Pokemon Go’s Sinnoh Collection Challenge

With so many Sinnoh Pokemon appearing during the event, there will of course be a Collection Challenge that players can complete. You can view your progress for this in the Today View section of the app.

You must catch each of the following Pokemon to complete the Sinnoh Collection Challenge:

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Cranidos

Shieldon

Combee

Buizel

Shadow Stunky

Shadow Snover

All of these Pokemon will be appearing more frequently in the Wild during the event, making them easier to catch. There are a few other ways to increase your chance of encountering these creatures, too.

Completing event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Cranidos, Shieldon, and Buizel. One-star raids will include Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, and Buizel. Finally, Cranidos and Shieldon will hatch from 5km Eggs.

Read More: Pokemon player goes viral with genius fossil idea

Using items such as Incense or a Lure Module will also help bring the Pokemon you need to your location.

Getting your hands on Shadow Stunky and Shadow Snover will be a little more difficult. To encounter Shadow Pokemon, you’ll need to defeat the Team Rocket Grunts that have taken over local PokeStops, and catch the creatures they leave behind.

Combining all of these methods, you should be well on your way to completing the Sinnoh Collection Challenge.

Pokemon Go Sinnoh Collection Challenge rewards

There are some decent rewards for completing the Sinnoh Collection Challenge, with 3,000 Stardust, a Magnetic Lure, and 15 Ultra Balls being given to those who manage to catch all nine Pokemon.

Read More: How to get Lucky Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Trainers will also be able to add to their new Elite Collector medal when they complete the challenge.

The Sinnoh celebration event runs from Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 10 AM local time to Sunday, January 17, 2021, at 8 PM local time, meaning you have six days to finish the Collection Challenge.