The beloved monster of a Pokemon is one of the best to use in Pokemon Go due to its wide array of moves, and it also features an incredible shiny form that you’re going to want to try and find.

Gaming on the go has been one of the best methods to experience new and exciting titles in recent years, and Pokemon Go has undoubtedly been one of the shining stars that have come from the surge of mobile games.

Niantic have maintained and updated the game throughout its history, and there is always new content for players to check out. One of the ways Niantic is updating the game is by updating the catalog of shiny Pokemon within the game.

The infamous Snorlax is one of the Pokemon that offers a shiny form within Go, and this lovable mon’ is worth the hunt!

What are shiny Pokemon

For those who don’t know, shiny Pokemon are variants of Pokemon that were introduced first in the mainstream games, that offer an alternate appearance compared to the original.

Besides the different color schemes, these Pokemon are sought after primarily due to their rarity within the game. They can be extremely hard to encounter in the games, and this is why the hunt is so amazing for these Pokemon!

Where to find shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Thankfully, finding shiny Pokemon in Go is a lot easier than the mainstream games, and Niantic has outlined some of the ways players will be able to catch and find shiny Pokemon, and you can find these methods down below:

Wild encounters

Raid Boss encounters

Special Research breakthroughs

Research Task rewards

Event-limited Pokemon This includes Smeargle, Ditto, Unown, and Meltan



How to catch and find shiny Snorlax in Pokemon Go

Like other shiny Pokemon in Go, there are specific methods you can use to slightly increase your chances of finding one of these Pokemon. One of the best methods is using lures near Pokestops, which may increase your chance of running into these ‘mon.

Snorlax will appear from time to time in the wild, so if you can come across a lot of them, then your chances are going to increase. As the more encounters you face, the better chance you’ll have in finding one of these shiny Pokemon.

Be sure to let us know if you were able to add this Pokemon into your shiny collection!