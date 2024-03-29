Handy Pokemon Go trick results in “lucky” wild spawn

A certain Pokemon is all the rage in Pokemon Go, and its tricky mechanic means that some players are experiencing some wild spawns while exploring the world.

The current Pokemon Go World of Wonders Taken Over event has Dark-type Pokemon taking over the map, and thanks to this we’re seeing a huge uptick in that crafty fox Zorua and its illusion trickery.

If you didn’t know, Zorua will always take on the appearance of your buddy, so you might end up with a Shiny Primal Kyogre on the map, which would obviously be impossible. But, even weirder, is just seeing a Zorua on the map in its regular form.

Reddit user u/-Catsofmany has shared a post to r/pokemongo showcasing their interesting find, alongside the text, saying “I’m sorry. What?”. In the image, you can see a Zorua just chilling on the map, minding its own business.

Other Pokemon Go players are just as confused in the comments, with one saying, “I guess he wanted to be himself today instead of somebody else” before another adds, “Zorua used transform. It failed.”

A few fans are offering their theories on what may have happened, with one commenting, “I heard something about Gourgeist w ribbon xxl breaking Zorua and it showing on the map.” A different comment tries to solve the mystery, saying, “This could happen if you had Zorua as your buddy earlier in the day.”

Finally, another person posits, “I believe they can glitch out sometimes and just spawn as Zorua instead of your active buddy. I feel like I’ve seen it happen once or twice. It’s usually after I was swapping my buddies around.”

So if you want to see the very rare site of just a plain-ol’ Zorua exploring the map, it seems your best bet is to get swapping your buddies around, as many Pokemon Go players think that just might confuse the Pokemon enough to force it into its own form.