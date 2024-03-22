Primal Kyogre invades Pokemon Go with “sus” spawns

Some extremely suspicious Shiny Primal Kyogres have invaded one player’s Pokemon Go, creating the weirdest Pokemon nest out there.

One Pokemon Go player encountered an extremely suspicious set of Primal Shiny Kyogres on their adventure, and quickly shared the “sus” revelation on the Pokemon Go Reddit.

Primal Kyogre is a highly desired Pokemon in Pokemon Go, and fans are always looking to grab one for their Pokedex. However, they’re not always what they seem, especially when the hidden mon Zorua is prowling the game.

“Seems legit, nothing sus about this” joked the poster, going on to explain that it was “Just 3 primal shiny Kyogres in their natural habitat” and nothing more. Naturally, as many fans are aware, Primal Kyogres don’t just spawn in the wild, and these were in fact, a few wild Zorua.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, the community found the post hilarious, with one user claiming it was “the most traumatic version of Free Willy ever seen” while others joked that the poster “found a Shiny Kyogre nest” with nothing suspicious occurring here.

Article continues after ad

However, some players saw through the illusion and quickly asked the poster: “Did you get that shiny Zorua?” unfortunately they quickly replied saying they weren’t as lucky, and missed out on the Pokemon.

“Man, I wish I could catch them like this” joked one user, revealing their desire to grab Pokemon as powerful as a Primal Kyogre in the wild. While that’s not possible, it would certainly take a fair amount of Ultra Balls, or a Master Ball to stand a chance with this ‘mon. If it wasn’t actually a series of Zoruas.