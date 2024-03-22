Could twenty Rowlets beat Groudon in Pokemon Go?

Some questions just need to be answered, and based on a popular Pokemon meme, several trainers want to know whether 20 Rowlets could actually defeat a Groudon?

Ever since the classic meme emerged of a Rowlet trying to take on a Groudon, fans have wondered if the poor little owl could actually do it. Well, a Pokemon Go player is pondering the question in a Reddit post, and wants to know if the math checks out.

Reddit user u/CherishedArceus is asking the question, “Could Rowlets beat a Groudon?” in the post, alongside the comment, “I would like to enquire if it’s possible for a party of 20 trainers, all best friends with each other, with 5 parties of 4, using full teams of 6 level 50 hundo rowlets(with 1 best buddy rowlet each), and favorable weather to beat a primal groudon raid.”

Article continues after ad

They continue by saying, “Does anyone have a way to simulate this? I believe this falls under an acceptable question, but even if I can’t get an exact answer, is there a place I can attempt to simulate this?”

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, they do qualify that no, they do not have 6 Level 50 and perfect IV Rowlets, and nor do nineteen of their friends, but the question is purely hypothetical in nature.

However the internet has come to the rescue, as one person in the comments seems to have figured it all out. The comment says, “OK, so I checked it out on Pokebattler. With best friends, no accounting for Party Power, no accounting for the seasonal damage bonus for friends, and no weather boost with 5 level 50 Rowlet with Razor Leaf/Seed Bomb…”

Article continues after ad

Then, it continues with, “and 1 at level 51 (all put in as hundos, but that’s probably not a big deal), you should be able to beat Primal Groudon with between 16 and 18 trainers, depending on moveset. You’ll need between 40 and 64 rejoins.”

But simply, yes, this is possible. But it’s going to take a whole load of revives. Other Pokemon fans are pretty happy to discover this, no matter how improbable, and are commending the person behind the post – and the reply – in the comments.

Article continues after ad

One person says, “This is hilarious and amazing. Thank you so much.” While another adds, “Anyway, you should totally do this and post the video.”

Article continues after ad

There’s not long until Pokemon Go Primal Groudon Raid Day, so with any luck, we’ll see proof that these crazy trainers pulled it off. They’re going to need plenty of Rowlets, and plenty of revives, but it’ll be hilarious if nothing else.