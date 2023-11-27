Catch ‘Em All & Save 25% on Pokemon Scarlet for Nintendo Switch this Cyber Monday

Save 25% on Pokemon Scarlet for Nintendo Switch this Cyber Monday. Catch ’em’ all for under $40 in a huge open world.

This Cyber Monday brings a monster 25% off the vast new world of Pokemon Scarlet for Nintendo Switch. Aspiring trainers and veterans alike can now save $20 on the physical copy’s usual $59.99 price tag.

Pokemon Scarlet takes the iconic monster-catching adventures to an open-world setting. Players are free to explore the rich Paldea region and discover familiar faces plus new creatures at their own pace.

The game blends RPG fundamentals like catching, battling, and trading Pokemon with exciting open-world exploration. Towns and cities seamlessly integrate with the wilderness, with no borders restricting where players venture next.

For franchise fans or newcomers dipping their toes for the first time, this 25% Cyber Monday discount makes Pokemon Scarlet a steal.

At under $40, players get to live the ultimate monster trainer power fantasy – journeying across an entire region on a quest to catch a complete, high-level Pokedex team and take on the league.

Double the monster-catching fun: Scarlet & Violet Dual Pack also 18% off

For trainers eager to catch, battle, and trade across both new Pokemon worlds, the Scarlet and Violet Dual Pack bundles the physical copies and also slashes 18% off the total for Cyber Monday.

Usually, $119.99, but the double pack is just $99 right now, saving almost $21. With hundreds more new monsters to discover between both games, it’s the ultimate gift for diehard completionist Pokedex builders this holiday season. Catch an epic lineup and pinch plenty of Pokedollars with this packed monster deal.

