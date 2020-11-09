 Bizarre Pokemon merchandise goes viral after taking things "too far"  - Dexerto
Bizarre Pokemon merchandise goes viral after taking things “too far” 

Published: 9/Nov/2020 19:54

by Brent Koepp
pokemon metapod costume
Premium Bandai / The Pokemon Company

A new Pokemon product in Japan went viral on social media after the community was floored by its strange design. The new merch lets players transform into a ‘mon – literally.

In 2019, reports revealed that Pokemon had become the highest grossing media franchise of all time. From clothing items to cards, the Nintendo property brings in billions of dollars with its merchandise alone.

A new product based on the RPG went viral on November 8 when the community was perplexed by its bizarre design. The Japanese apparel lets hardcore fans achieve their dream of one day transforming into a Metapod. 

man getting into pokemon metapod costume
Premium Bandai / The Pokemon Company
Now fans can transform into Metapod and hide from friends and family.

Bizarre Pokemon product goes viral

The odd product was revealed on Twitter through the official Bandai account, and showed a man zipping up into a life-size Metapod outfit. The post on November 8 described the product as “a fluffy cushion, so once you enter it, you don’t want to leave it anymore.”

The sleeping bag onesie hybrid has Trainers entering a Metapod shell that is made of polyester. The soft cushion interior allows fans to hide away from the world as they snuggle up against the comfy material.

The post also contained a hilariously bizarre picture of a man staring at a mirror while tucked inside the Pokemon. The tweet quickly went viral with over 8.5k likes at the time of writing.

While perplexing to some fans with its design, many players of the RPG wrote that they actually wanted to buy it. Serebii’s Joe Merrick had the perfect summary of the community’s reaction, and tweeted out, “When Pokemon merchandise goes too far. Or not far enough.”

Those looking to buy the special Metapod merch will have to open up their wallets as it retails for a cool 35,000 yen, which is roughly $331 after conversion rates. The item has been going in and out of stock – so it appears to be quite popular!

According to Bandai’s site, the comfy apparel will be shipping in April 2021. There has been no word at the time of writing as to whether they have plans to bring this product international markets.

Pokemon

Trainers vote for next Pokemon game and there’s a clear winner

Published: 9/Nov/2020 18:42

by Paul Cot

Pokemon Let's Go Pokemon Sword & Shield

Attention is slowly turning to what the 2021 Pokemon game will be. It looks like it will be one of four options: a Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake, a Let’s Go sequel, X & Y remake/sequel or more Sword and Shield DLCs.

Long-term fans of the franchise will know that new Pokemon games aren’t announced until February at the earliest. However, this year has been a little different – in multiple ways.

With a brand new title being skipped over this year for two Pokemon Sword and Shield DLCs, it makes the timeline for a new game less clear. So, while we expect whatever the next game will be to come in late 2021, we can’t be sure when an announcement/release for that title will be.

What we can be sure of – or confident on – is that the 2021 title will be either a Diamond/Pearl remake, a sequel to Let’s Go, a game based on the Kalos region, or more Sword and Shield DLCs.

We can even narrow this down further as the safe money is on a Diamond/Pearl remake or another Let’s Go game. Which of these four options do trainers want the most, though?

Next Pokemon Game 2021A Pokemon Let’s Go Johto game and a remake of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl are seemingly the favorites to be the next Pokemon title…

What do you want the 2021 Pokemon game to be?

A poll has been created to find out that very question. As of writing, there have been over 1,100 responses and already there is a clear winner.

70% of respondents said they wanted the next Pokemon game to be a Diamond/Pearl remake. Given the cult status of the Gen 4 games, which many believe are the best in the franchise’s history, it’s hardly a surprise it is currently winning.

The margin as to which it is winning though is a little more surprising. 70% shows just how much hype there is about a return to the Sinnoh region.

A new Sword Shield DLC and some form of continuation of the Kalos region came in at 12% and 11% respectively. This probably shows two things. Firstly, despite having two DLCs already, there is demand, at least from some players, for more Sword and Shield content. Secondly, while Kalos is a popular region its appeal doesn’t span throughout the entire Pokemon community.

The most shocking takeaway from this poll was how often trainers responded for a Let’s Go sequel. It has only received 7% of the vote.

Whether that’s down to trainers being really excited for a Gen 4 remake or that there hasn’t been enough time since the first Pokemon Let’s Go game released, we don’t know.

Outside of potential new Sword and Shield expansions, we’d think the rest of the games will come to fruition at some point. The only question is when.