Pokemon TCG Pocket is already smashing Pokemon Go’s daily revenue

Pokemon TCG Pocket has gotten off to an impressive start, with its revenue reportedly beating the likes of Pokemon Go.

Acting as a mobile version of the classic TCG, Pokemon Pocket has millions of active players since its worldwide release on October 30. As reported by The Pokemon Company back on November 2, an impressive 10 million players installed the game and began opening packs. Now, that number is expected to be around 12 million.

However, despite the title being free-to-play, fans can purchase packs to unlock more cards and hopefully pull rare or Shiny rewards. It’s clear that the feature is inherently popular, as the game’s revenue is now smashing the likes of Pokemon Go after only four days.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

Despite it still being early days in terms of Pokemon TCG Pockets release, there are already signs pointing to its inherent success after mobilegamer.biz reported that the title has earned an impressive $12 million in just four days, which averages out at around $3m every 24 hours.

Article continues after ad

Of those earnings, up to 45% of those come from Japan, but the USA is the second largest playerbase, with 25% of the revenue coming from the US market.

Interestingly, this shadows Pokemon’s biggest mobile hit, Pokemon Go, which is currently making around $1m per day in revenue.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, the two games are different in their gameplay and their playerbase, but both are free-to-play, both feature plenty of microtransactions, and both are garnering a cult following since their release.

It bears mentioning, that Pokemon TCG Pocket may be defeating Pokemon Go currently, but it has nothing on the latter’s initial release back in 2016, which saw 232 million players dive in. The game was earning over one billion dollars in revenue in the first year.

Article continues after ad

As such, the game will certainly have to explode in popularity to truly rival Pokemon Go. However, in their current state, Pokemon players could be witnessing a rival to a previously untouchable adventure.