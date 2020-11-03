 Pokemon community horrified by "terrible" Kangaskhan discovery - Dexerto
Pokemon

Pokemon community horrified by “terrible” Kangaskhan discovery

Published: 3/Nov/2020 21:19

by Brent Koepp
kangaskhan pokemon
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

A Pokemon player’s disturbing realization about Kangaskhan left the community mortified. The fan’s viral discovery will make Trainers see skill-swapping in a horrifying new light.

The Pokemon franchise made its debut in 1996, and has since become a cultural phenomena. Even 24 years on, players around the world can’t get enough of its addicting gotta Catch ‘Em All gameplay.

Fans of the beloved series were left horrified when a player came to a disturbing realization about the RPG’s Skill Swap ability. The fan’s Kangaskhan discovery will have Trainers holding their loved ones tight.

kangaskhan pokemon anime
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Kangaskhan’s Mega Evolution move can have a disturbing outcome.

Pokemon player discovers disturbing truth about Skill Swap ability

First introduced in Gen III’s Ruby & Sapphire, the Skill Swap ability allowed Psychic ‘mons to take one of their opponents traits. A story shared online, however, may have fans thinking differently about the move.

The post went viral on October 2 when user ‘David_Idiotman7’ shared his realization about the third-generation maneuver. “If you use skill swap on a Mega Kangaskhan, you steal its baby,” the Redditor proclaimed.

As the Trainer pointed out, Kangaskhan’s Mega Evolution move is infamously Parental Bond which sees its baby leave its pouch and stand on the battlefield. “If you have a Xatu or something and you use a skill swap against a Kangaskhan with Parental Bond, you now have [the move], which means you stole Kangaskhan’s baby,” he explained.

If you use skill swap on a Mega Kangaskhan, you steal its baby from pokemon

The post left fans disturbed as they considered the implications of the Psychic move. One user replied, “I really wish I didn’t know this.” Another player agreed and exclaimed, “WHAT A TERRIBLE DAY TO HAVE EYES.”

Most agreed that Slaking with Parental Bond would be “terrifying.” However, several users also compared the baby Kangashkhan’s fate to Cubone’s story from Gen I. “Cubone: Extra depressed edition,” one person said, to which someone else replied, “You think you have daddy issues? My parents were Psychic birds!”

Of course, Game Freak would never actually animate baby theft, and so using Skill Swap doesn’t visually show Psychic monsters taking away the tiny Kangaskhan. Still, the logic of the lore is interesting, to say the least!

It could also be argued that the strategic maneuver wouldn’t actually steal the little child, but rather the mother’s love for her offspring instead. Which is even more creepy when you think about it.

Apex Legends

First look at Gibraltar’s Heirloom revealed in Apex Legends leak

Published: 3/Nov/2020 21:16

by Bill Cooney
Respawn Entertainment

It may have taken seven seasons, but it looks like Gibraltar is finally next in line for an Apex Legends Heirloom, if the latest leaks are to be believed.

Heirloom weapons are ultra-rare cosmetic items for the lucky Legends that Respawn has chosen to produce so far. For players who prefer to main one character in particular, they are the end-all, be-all prestige item to let people know you’re not messing around.

Gibraltar mains have been patiently waiting since release to see what his will actually look like, and thanks to Apex leaker Biast12, we might finally have our first chance to see what the gentle giant will be rocking.

If you don’t want to spoil the weapon reveal when Respawn releases it officially in the future, consider this your official warning, as we’ll be showing pictures of the leaks below.

Gibraltar’s leaked Apex Legends Heirloom

Gibby’s Heirloom looks like a nasty little serrated hatchet, covered in paracord and with a green stone charm hanging off of it. There are two variations, one all grey, and one that’s the same color along with gold glowing highlights.

The device does resemble the melee weapon we see from his finishing move, and considering the Shielded Fortress worked in search and rescue from his backstory, the aesthetic choices start to make sense.

Gibraltar actually uses a traditional Māori club called a “patu” for his finisher, so developers certainly could have modeled his Heirloom after the design, or at least used as a starting point before incorporating other elements.

Gibraltar Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Many people thought Gibraltar’s finisher could’ve been an Heirloom preview.

It also seems to be the same weapon our favorite big man uses in the Season 7 quest, which is just another point in its favor for being a legit leak and not just a convincing render.

A new Heirloom is released every Collection Event, but it remains to be seen exactly when this leaked will officially come out. Since the images are coming out now, we can predict fairly confidently that the item will arrive sometime during Season 7.

Biast has a pretty good track record when it comes to leaks too, so it does seem like Gibraltar mains will finally get to play with the Heirloom-fueled confidence Wraith players have gotten to enjoy since day one.