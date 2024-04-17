Forget the cards – Van Gogh Pikachu merch has been restocked

Don’t worry if you missed out on the Pikachu promo card for the Pokemon Van Gogh series – there are even better options now. Fan-favorite Van Gogh Pikachu merch is back in stock.

Did you miss out on adding the Van Gogh Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat promo card to your collection? It’s an adorable promo card – and you’ll be pleased to know that the Pokemon Center website has just bought a lot of the merchandise from the Van Gogh series back online.

Two of the standout pieces in the collection are a Pikachu figure and a painter Pikachu plush. They’re both adorable and worth checking out if you enjoyed the promo card.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Van Gogh Pikachu figure and plush.

The Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat figure’s measurements are 3.5 x 2.8 x 4.1 inches and it’s made from a solid, durable resin. If you flip it around, there’s a portrait on the back of the figure that looks exactly the same as the promo card, making it perfect for a themed display.

Article continues after ad

The plush features Pikachu in a painterly outfit with a tiny paintbrush and palette. It’s just under 8 inches tall, and made from a soft, cuddly fabric. One of the most popular types of Pokemon merchandise is the plushes and soft toy lines, and this Pikachu is one of the most original that’s come out in ages.

Article continues after ad

Alongside this duo of cute products, there are plenty of TCG accessories, art prints, and other collectable items, too. Predictably, the stock is moving very quickly so it’s worth heading over and taking a look if you’re keen on the collection.

The valuable promo card was snapped up when it came out and it caused a lot of debate over hoarding and resale prices when it first hit the market. It’s important to note that the promo card is not available in this restock, so you’ll need to find it on a resale platform instead.

Article continues after ad

If you are keen on getting the promo card, you can find it on TCGPlayer from a variety of different sellers. The price does appear to be spiking again at the time of writing, though, so it could be worth hanging on and seeing how this restock affects the price.

Article continues after ad

It’ll be interesting to see how the Pokemon resale market reacts to this restock of items. The promo card and first batch of merchandise were snapped up almost immediately when they first came out, and judging by the amount of sold out listings on the Pokemon Center, we could see the same again.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.