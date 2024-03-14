Pokemon TCG Ultra PRO deck boxes up to 31% off

Looking to keep your Pokemon trading cards in perfect condition? A new deck box from Ultra PRO might be what you need – and they’re on sale on Amazon right now.

Having the right accessories is absolutely key as a TCG fan, no matter if you’re more of a collector or a competitive player. Card sleeves and binders are important elements, but if you’re someone who needs to transport cards, a deck box is absolutely essential.

Currently, some Ultra PRO deck boxes are discounted on Amazon and they’re worth taking a look at. Here are some of the best possible deals right now.

Pokemon TCG Ultra PRO deck boxes discounted on Amazon

If you’ve not heard of Ultra PRO before, it’s a brand that specializes in officially licensed accessories for trading card games and other hobbies, like scrapbooking. They offer a whole host of Pokemon products, alongside items for other franchises like Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons.

Ultra PRO Elite Series: Pikachu Alcove Flip Deck Box

To start, Ultra PRO has a series of deck boxes called the Elite Series. As the name suggests, they’re high-quality boxes with a premium feel – and this Pikachu-themed deck box is a must-have if you’re a fan of the original generation of Pokemon.

It’s made from a soft yet durable leatherette material and it’s been discounted by 27%, making it a top-quality option when it comes to themed deck boxes.

The Pokemon Company Pikachu Ultra PRO deck box.

If you’ve been looking for something safe and sturdy to keep your cards in when going to a tournament or TCG event, this could be one of the best picks for you. It has a magnetic closure to help make sure that cards do not jostle around or come out when being moved.

Ultra PRO Elite Series: Arceus Alcove Flip Deck Box

This next deck box is also part of the Elite Series but it features Arceus instead of Pikachu, with a luxurious gold and white color scheme. It’s made from the same premium leatherette material and comes with a strong magnetic closure, which will help to keep your cards safe and sound.

This particular deck box has been discounted by 31%, making it one of the most affordable Ultra PRO deck boxes out there.

The Pokemon Company

Something that stands out about the Elite Series designs is that the lid can be detached easily from both sides. It may sound simple, but small features like this make it much easier to access cards in a deck box, especially when they’re sleeved and a little harder to pick up.

Ultra PRO Pikachu Full View Deck Box

Finally, if you’re hoping to pick up something a little lighter and budget-friendly, this Pikachu deck box is the perfect choice for you. It’s a Full View Deck Box, meaning that it’s lightweight and made from durable polypropylene.

This deck box even comes with a full art deck divider to help with organization. The product has been discounted by 30% on Amazon and it’s worth taking a look at.

The Pokemon Company

Reviews refer to this deck box as “durable for the price” and a “perfect fit”. It’s not quite as sturdy as the Elite Series boxes we listed earlier, but it’s still useful and worth picking up if you’re concerned about keeping your cards in good condition.

If you don’t have a deck box yet, it is worth looking into getting one – even if you’re not a tournament player. Deck boxes can also be handy storage solutions for bulk cards or Energy cards, for example, and they can help you keep precious cards safe while you’re sorting your collection.

