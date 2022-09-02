The Little Jungle Cup Remix is the latest themed cup to arrive in the Pokemon Go Battle League, so we’ve put together some of the best teams and Pokemon you can use to get ahead.

While the main stars of the Pokemon Go Battle League are the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League, Niantic regularly adds themed or remixed cups to give dedicated trainers a fresh challenge.

To kick off Season 12 of the Go Battle League, players will be able to take on the Little Jungle Cup Remix, which uses the traditional Little Jungle Cup ruleset but bans the most popular Pokemon from being used.

Niantic

Best team for the Little Jungle Cup Remix in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams for the Little Jungle Cup Remix is Scrafty, Galarian Stunfisk, and Wigglytuff. These are three of the strongest eligible Pokemon and should offer coverage against most opponents.

We’ve gone into more detail on some of the best Pokemon to use for this Pokemon Go Battle League cup below. You’ll also find details of their weaknesses, resistances, and the best movesets to teach them.

Best Pokemon for the Little Jungle Cup Remix

Galarian Stunfisk

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Charged Moves: Rock Slide and Earthquake

Resistances: Poison, Rock, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Bug, Steel, Normal, Psychic, and Dragon

Weaknesses: Fire, Water, Ground, and Fighting

Galarian Stunfisk is a well-known champion in the Great League, but if you’ve got one under 500 CP, it’s also top-tier in the Little Jungle Cup Remix. Mud Shot has good energy gain, which might let you break out a Charged Move like Rock Slide or Earthquake if you’re lucky.

Wigglytuff

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Charm

Charged Moves: Ice Beam and Play Rough

Resistances: Dragon, Bug, Dark, and Ghost

Weaknesses: Steel and Poison

Wigglytuff is known for being incredibly tanky, which is a great advantage when the max CP limit is so low in the Little Jungle Cup Remix. Charm is a brilliant STAB Fast Move, while the Charged Move Ice Beam offers some extra coverage if you get a chance to use it.

Steelix

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Dragon Tail

Charged Moves: Psychic Fangs and Crunch

Resistances: Bug, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel

Weaknesses: Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Water

Another tanky Pokemon you can use for the Little Jungle Cup Remix is Steelix. It has very high bulk and 10 type resistances, which makes it a nightmare to get rid of. The addition of the Charged Move Psychic Fangs this season also gives it a valuable extra coverage option.

Scrafty

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Counter

Charged Moves: Foul Play and Power-Up Punch

Resistances: Dark, Ghost, Psychic, and Rock

Weaknesses: Fairy, Fighting, and Flying

Scrafty is a standout in the Little Jungle Cup Remix, where it has key wins over Galarian Stunfisk, Swinub, Abomasnow, and plenty more. Counter is one of the best Fast Moves of all time, so make sure you have it, while Foul Play and Power-Up Punch are two great STAB Charged Moves.

Altaria

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Dragon Breath

Charged Moves: Sky Attack and Moonblast

Resistances: Fighting, Water, Bug, Fire, Grass, and Ground

Weaknesses: Ice, Fairy, Dragon, and Rock

Altaria is one of the most time-consuming evolutions in Pokemon Go, requiring 400 Candy. That makes it a hard sell, but it doesn’t change the fact that it’s a top choice for the Little Jungle Cup Remix with the brilliant Dragon Breath as a Fast Move and Sky Attack as a Charged Move.

The most difficult part of the Little Jungle Cup Remix will be finding these Pokemon under the 500 CP entry restriction. Remember you can always check out PvPoke for some other recommendations on the best-performing Pokemon in this cup.

Pokemon Go Little Jungle Cup Remix rules & restrictions

The main rules of the Little Jungle Cup Remix are that only Normal, Grass, Electric, Poison, Ground, Flying, Bug, and Dark-type Pokémon are allowed to enter, and they must be below 500 CP.

As for the ‘remix’ element of this cup, the following Pokemon are banned from taking part: Shuckle, Smeargle, Skorupi, Cottonee, Ducklett, and Salandit.

Pokemon Go Little Jungle Cup Remix start & end date

The Little Jungle Cup Remix begins on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST and runs until Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 1PM PT.

It will run alongside the traditional Great League, and we’ve got a Great League best team guide that can help you out there.