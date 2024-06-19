Where to buy Pokemon TCG Stellar Miracle

The introduction of Tera Pokemon to the Pokemon TCG was an absolute game-changer. These sparkly ‘mons offered a new competitive angle for players trying to build creative decks – and there’s a brand new Tera-type on the way which is set to shake things up even further.

Stellar Miracle is a Pokemon TCG expansion set that’ll be released in Japan on July 19, 2024. It takes inspiration from the Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC, placing a heavy focus on Terapagos as the crown jewel of the expansion set.

This is a Japanese release, so collectors based outside of Japan will need to consider their import options. If you’ve been hoping to import Stellar Miracle, it’s worth checking out the official Pokemon storefront on Amazon Japan as there are several products that can be delivered to a variety of locations.

All product links here are for pre-order only. Additionally, it’s important to note that the invitation sale system is being used on Amazon Japan for this pre-order, meaning buyers must obtain an invitation email via the product page in order to pre-order cards. More information can be found on this here.

The Pokemon Company Stellar Miracle Deck Build Box and Booster Display Box product photos.

The Stellar Miracle Deck Build Box can be found alongside the standard Booster Packs and Booster Display Box. Inside this new item, collectors can find:

10 Booster Packs

Pokemon and Trainer cards

A variety of Energy cards, including some Special Energy cards

Themed box dividers

A VSTAR Marker

This is a great pick for newer players who might be keen on building a Stellar Tera-type deck as it contains a lot of necessary components for this format. It’s similar to a standard Build & Battle Box which you might find at a pre-release Pokemon TCG event.

If ordering through Amazon Japan doesn’t feel like the right fit for you, spend some time shopping around for a reliable import retailer online. Make sure to spend time looking into shipping fees and previous customer reviews in order to get the best experience possible.

Stellar Pokemon cards are reminiscent of old Crystal Pokemon cards, meaning that they could be worth chasing for collectors as well as competitive players.

While you wait for Stellar Miracle to hit the market, make sure to keep yourself in the loop with the upcoming Shrouded Fable expansion set as well. This set will follow the Stellar Miracle release and it’s looking unmissable so far – especially for collectors who value beautiful cards.

