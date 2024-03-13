Now’s the best time to get Pokemon Squishmallows with up to 43% off

Have you been looking for some new Squishmallows to add to your collection? Pokemon Squishmallows have just had their prices squashed on Amazon.

Squishmallows are one of the most popular soft toy brands out there right now – and with good reason. They’re super cute and soft, and there are lots of different collabs featuring a wide variety of popular characters and creatures.

The Pokemon Squishmallow collection has been exceptionally popular since it launched. If you’ve been looking to get your hands on a Pokemon Squishmallow or two, you’ll be happy to know that several of them have been discounted on Amazon.

Pokemon Squishmallows on sale on Amazon

If you’ve never bought a Squishmallow before, it’s important to note that they come in lots of different sizes. Make sure to pay attention to the sizing in the listing you’re looking at so you know whether you’re getting a pillow-sized Squish or a palm-sized one.

The Squishmallows in this article are all 10-inch versions, but you can find bigger and smaller versions of each one. For example, there is a 20-inch Togepi available here.

Togepi Squishmallow

Firstly, the Togepi Squishmallow is arguably one of the best Pokemon Squishmallows that has been made. The star-like shape of Togepi translates perfectly to Squishmallow form, and it’s incredibly cute to look at. It would make a perfect addition to a collector’s shelf.

Kelly Toys Holdings / The Pokemon Company Togepi Squishmallow.

This soft toy is made from a super cuddly and cozy material, and it’s got some adorable embroidered details as well. It’s been discounted by 16%, which saves buyers a decent chunk of money.

The reviews for this item are overwhelmingly positive, with one funny reviewer commenting that it is an “Eggstremely Nice Plush” and giving it 5 stars.

Pikachu Squishmallow

Sometimes, you just can’t beat a classic. Pikachu is one of the most popular Pokemon for a reason, after all – just look at its spiky ears and sparkly eyes. This Squishmallow is another 10-inch model and it’s ideal for fans of the original 151 Pokemon.

Kelly Toys Holdings / The Pokemon Company Pikachu Squishmallow.

This Squishmallow has been discounted by a whopping 43%, making it one of the most affordable items featured in this list. It’s made from soft yet durable material, and it’s the perfect pick for collectors who joined the Pokemon world in the Red & Blue era.

Piplup Squishmallow

Do you like the Sinnoh starters? If so, this one’s for you. This adorable Piplup Squishmallow has been discounted by 26% and it’s worth taking a look at while you’re shopping.

Kelly Toys Holdings / The Pokemon Company Piplup Squishmallow.

As with the others in this list, this Piplup plush is a 10-inch model. It’s an ideal size for sitting on a collector’s shelf or on a desk- although it is worth noting that Squishmallows aren’t always great at standing up by themselves, so you may need something to lean it on.

Squishmallows are a unique type of collector’s item and the Pokemon collection is second to none. If you purchase one of these products and want to clean it, wash it on a cold cycle with a soft detergent and air dry it. This is so you don’t un-squish the insides.

