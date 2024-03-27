Where to buy Pokemon Funko Pops: Greninja, Chimchar & Snubbull

You can now pre-order new Greninja, Chimchar, and Snubbull Funko Pop figures on Amazon and expand your Pokemon collection.

Pokemon franchise fans can now get their hands on vinyl toy manufacturer Funko’s latest incarnation of the cute critters, simply by preordering them on Amazon ahead of their staggered release dates this spring 2024.

First up is the enigmatic Greninja, the final evolution of the Kalos region’s Water-type starter Pokemon Froakie. Standing at approximately 3.15 inches tall, this Pop figure captures Greninja’s sleek and mysterious appearance, from its signature tongue scarf to its striking color scheme.

Next is the adorable Fire-type starter from the Sinnoh region, Chimchar. This vinyl figure, measuring around 3.55 inches tall, perfectly encapsulates Chimchar’s playful and energetic personality. The attention to detail is remarkable, showcasing Chimchar’s iconic flame tail and wide, cheerful grin.

Last but not least is the Fairy-type Pokemon Snubbull, known for its endearing appearance and fierce loyalty. At approximately 3.15 inches tall, the Snubbull Funko Pop figure showcases the Pokemon’s distinctive pink color, furrowed brow, and determined expression.

The best thing about these preorders is the opportunity to secure your figures before they hit the shelves. By ordering now, you can ensure that you won’t miss out on adding these cherished Pokemon characters to your collection.

Prepare shelf space soon displaying vivid visions of popular Pokemon by reserving Vinyl figurines weeks ahead of release. Preorder your Greninja, Chimchar, and Snubbull figures today.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.