Best moveset for Malamar in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Now that the Kalos region’s Inkay has debuted in Pokemon Go, its squid-like evolution Malamar is also here – but is this Dark/Psychic-type any good? And what is its best moveset?

Niantic have been slowly adding the Kalos region’s Pokedex to Pokemon Go in stages, and with the Season of Mischief’s Psychic Spectacular event, the latest addition has arrived: The rotating Pokemon, Inkay, and its evolution, Malamar.

As with any new addition to the Pokedex, Trainers will likely be wondering what the best moves to teach this Pokemon are, and whether it has any use in the game beyond being a ‘dex filler. Well, we’re here to answer that question for you.

Advertisement

Malamar best moveset in Pokemon Go

The best moveset for Malamar in Pokemon Go is Psycho Cut as a Fast Move and Foul Play as a Charged Move. While Peck does twice as much damage as Psycho Cut, the latter has almost double the energy gain, which is important to give Malamar access to its Charged Moves.

The Dark-type Foul Play is the best Charged Move on offer here, as it deals respectable damage (70) for a very low cost (45 energy) and also benefits from STAB. If you can afford a second Charged Move, go for Fighting-type Superpower for extra coverage and solid damage (85).

All moves Malamar can learn in Pokemon Go

Malamar’s moveset is quite varied in Pokemon Go, with two Fast Moves and four Charged Moves available, including Psychic, Dark, Flying, and Normal-type attacks. We’ve listed them all below.

Advertisement

Malamar Fast Moves

Peck (Flying)

Psycho Cut (Psychic)

Malamar Charged Moves

Psybeam (Psychic)

Foul Play (Dark)

Superpower (Fighting)

Hyper Beam (Normal)

Is Malamar any good in Pokemon Go?

With a unique Dark/Psychic-type, Malamar’s only weaknesses are Fairy and Bug (although the latter is a double weakness), and it is resistant to Psychic-type attacks. Despite this, it’s very unlikely to change much in the PvP scene.

Malamar does have some use in the Great League, offering wins against powerful competitors like Galarian Stunfisk, Bastiodon, and Swampert, but it’s not going to be a staple on anyone’s team as there are better Psychic and Dark-types out there.

Read More: How to complete all Misunderstood Mischief tasks

It fares slightly better in the Ultra League, where it can take on Giratina and Melmetal, but only when powered up with XL Candy. This makes it an expensive investment, and it’s not really worth the cost unless you’re a Malamar superfan.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, if you’re wondering how to get Malamar in the first place, check out our Inkay evolution guide as there’s a very unique trick required alongside the typical 50 Candy requirement.