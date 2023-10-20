Best moveset for Drapion in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Here’s our look at the best moveset for Drapion in Pokemon Go, plus the entire slate of moves available and whether it’s any good in PvP action.

The fourth generation of Pokemon introduced fans to Skorupi and Drapion, the latter of which proved to be a formidable creature in the mainline games.

But, how should Pokemon Go trainers treat the Poison/Dark-type Pokemon?

Here’s an overview of the best moveset for Drapion in Pokemon Go, as well as whether it can hold its own in PvP play.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

Drapion’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

For Drapion, Poison Sting works best as its Fast Move, while Crunch and Aqua Tail are preferred Charged Move options.

Article continues after ad

Poison Sting is a clear winner here. It’s a Poison-type move, so it will get the STAB bonus. Plus, it has the highest EPS at 9.0 (per PokeBattler), perfect for setting up Charged Attacks.

As far as Charged Moves are concerned, Drapion will get a boost with Crunch given that it is part Dark-type. The duo of Crunch and Aqua Tail do enough damage, while also not having a high Energy mark.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

All moves Drapion can learn in Pokemon Go

Here’s a look at all the moves Drapion can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Bite (Dark)

Poison Sting (Poison)

Infestation (Bug)

Ice Fang (Ice)

Charged Moves

Aqua Tail (Water)

Return (Normal)

Sludge Bomb (Poison)

Crunch (Dark)

Fell Stinger (Bug)

Is Drapion any good?

Drapion is not the worst Pokemon that one can run with in PvP play. However, the Shadow version of Drapion ranks better than its regular form.

Article continues after ad

Per PvPoke, Shadow Drapion ranks #113 in Great League action as of October 2023, while regular Drapion sits at #164.

Shadow Drapion also ranks better in Ultra League action, as Shadow XL Drapion came in at #109 as of October 2023.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s Pokemon Go coverage. Check out more helpful guides on the mobile game below:

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get free Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide