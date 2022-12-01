Ash Ketchum’s fate finally confirmed after Pokemon Ultimate Journeys victory

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans have been given a boost by TV Tokyo bosses about the future of the series, after Ash Ketchum’s victory created some uncertainty about the anime.

After 25 years of trying, Ash finally managed to become Pokemon Champion in early November, and it quickly become one of the hottest topics on social media going viral everywhere.

While the majority of fans took a moment to celebrate, a feeling of uncertainty about the direction of the show started to spread, following rumors that it could be the beginning of the end for the Palet Town trainer on screen.

December has kicked off with a bang, though, and it looks like he’s here to stay.

Tokyo TV bosses reveal Ash is sticking around in Pokemon anime

A translation from a company press conference, posted by content creator ThePokeRaf, says Hiraoka Risuke – the General Manager of the Anime Business Headquarters – had moved to reassure fans across the world.

They said: “Satoshi’s future will continue. We will be revealing information on how this adventure will turn out in future anime broadcasts.”

A report from Livedoor news also noted comments from Ichiro Ishikawa, TV Tokyo president, who said: “I heard that fans all over the world sent congratulations to Satoshi for winning the championship this time.”

For those who aren’t aware, Satoshi is Ash in the Japanese version.

Many have since said this is a possible confirmation about Ash sticking around in the show for the long haul, with the tweet stating: “It’s happening. Ash stays in Gen 9 just got confirmed.”

This news comes in the backdrop of some uncertainty around the anime, with some episode titles seemingly hinting that the end is near for Ketchum’s storyline.

Yet, it appears there’s more to come from the champ.