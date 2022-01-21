Drag Race’s Aquaria brings new Legends Arceus Pokemon to life with stunning cosplay

The devil works hard, but drag queens work harder – something RuPaul’s Drag Race star Aquaria has proven with her excellent cosplay of a new Pokemon from Legends Arceus.

Pokemon Legends Arceus hasn’t even been released yet, but Aquaria – the winner of the 10th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race – has already delivered a stunning cosplay of one of the brand new creatures set to appear in the game.

While we won’t be posting images or videos of the recent Pokemon Legends Arceus leaks out of respect for its creators, we simply couldn’t resist sharing this incredible cosplay with you all.

Aquaria stuns with Pokemon Legends Arceus cosplay

In a photo shared on both Instagram and Twitter, Aquaria delivered her own take on one of the new creatures from Pokemon Legends Arceus with the help of red body paint and exaggerated eye makeup.

In true Aquaria fashion, though, it’s not just a straight-up recreation. Instead, it’s a ‘yassified’ version – a social media trend of taking a popular character or person and giving them extreme beauty features.

“Love is in the air, so I yassified the new genie from Legends Arceus,” Aquaria captioned the photo. “Hope you’re all enamored with my interpretation!”

🧞‍♀️💕 love is in the air 💕🧞‍♀️ … so I yassified the new genie from #LegendsArceus ❣️ hope you’re all ✨enamored✨ with my interpretation! 💋🐍❤️ pic.twitter.com/IwmsAo5Zso — Aquaria 🤌🏼 (@aquariaofficial) January 20, 2022

The attention to detail is incredible, and it’s gone down very well with fans of both Aquaria and Pokemon, with many left shocked at how quickly she managed to put the impressive cosplay together.

“How did you do this so fast,” asked one follower, while another joked, “Posting this look before the game even airs is a total power move and I love you for it.”

We’re keeping our fingers crossed for more Legends Arceus-inspired cosplays from Aquaria in the near future – can you imagine what a ‘yassified’ Hisuian Zoroark would look like? Incredible.

While you wait patiently for Legends Arceus to drop, you can read up on all of the new Hisuain forms and evolutions set to appear in the game and follow all of the latest news over on our Pokemon home page.