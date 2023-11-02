Where to buy the Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box and Booster Box

The Pokemon Paradox Rift expansion to Scarlet and Violet release date is November 3. You will be able to get The Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Paradox Rift expansion set, including the Pokemon Paradox Rift Elite Trainer Box (ETB) featuring either Roaring Moon Ex or Iron Valiant Ex, the booster pack display box, and the sleeved booster bundle.

Players have been able to get ahold of Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Paradox Rift Build and Battle Boxes for pre-releases since October. These included ready-to-play decks, foil promotional cards, and booster packs so players could participate in events. As such, cards from these sets have been debuting all over the web.

November 3, however, will be the first chance that all players will have to purchase Paradox Rift in the West at retail stores.

Cards from the Japanese sets Roaring Moon, Future Flash, and Raging Surf, which have already been released in Japan, will make up the western version of these sets in Paradox Rift.

Players have been eagerly anticipating many cards in this set, like Iron Hands Ex and Roaring Moon Ex. Many deck lists have gone up online, and some Western players have been proxy printing and drawing their own cards in preparation and anticipation of this new and exciting series!

Pokemon Pokemon Iron Valiant ex, Roaring Moon ex, Garchomp ex, and Armourage ex are four of the super-powered ex Pokemon set to time travel to our shops this November!

Where to buy The Pokémon TCG Paradox Rift Booster Box, Sleeved Booster Packs, and Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant Elite Trainer Box’s

For your convenience, we have included Walmart links and descriptions for the four main Paradox Rift Pokemon TCG products:

Paradox Rift Product Price What’s Included



Paradox Rift Roaring Moon Elite Trainer Box $54.99 9 Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Paradox Rift booster packs

1 full-art foil promo card featuring Scream Tail or Iron Bundle

65 card sleeves featuring Roaring Moon or Iron Valiant

45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards

A player’s guide to the Scarlet & Violet—Paradox Rift expansion

6 damage-counter dice

1 competition-legal coin-flip die

2 plastic condition markers

A collector’s box to hold everything, with 4 dividers to keep it organized

A code card for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live.



Paradox Rift Iron Valiant Elite Trainer Box $41.78 9 Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Paradox Rift booster packs

1 full-art foil promo card featuring Scream Tail or Iron Bundle

65 card sleeves featuring Roaring Moon or Iron Valiant

45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards

A player’s guide to the Scarlet & Violet—Paradox Rift expansion

6 damage-counter dice

1 competition-legal coin-flip die

2 plastic condition markers

A collector’s box to hold everything, with 4 dividers to keep it organized

A code card for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live.



Paradox Rift Trading Card Game 6PK Sleeved Booster Bundle $15.92 Booster bundle Includes 6 booster packs.



Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Paradox Rift Booster Display Box $104.49 Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 4 Paradox Rift Booster Display Box

Includes 36 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Paradox Rift booster packs

Each booster pack contains 10 cards and 1 Basic Energy. Cards vary by pack.

List of the best stores from which to buy Pokémon Paradox Rift Products in the UK and USA:

