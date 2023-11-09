Grab this Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift Booster deal and snag a free Iron Valiant Ex for TCG Live

This Paradox Rift Booster Bundle Deal from Amazon comes with a voucher code for a free Iron Valiant EX on TCG Live.

Add Iron Valiant Ex to your TCG Live deck with a code from Amazon that comes free with every purchase of your Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet-Paradox Rift Booster Bundle. Amazon will directly email you a voucher with a code for Iron Valiant Ex on purchase.

Due to the overabundance of Pokemon card scalpers, some Pokemon promotions have ended in disappointment for players and collectors. This promotion is only available while stocks of the booster bundles last. Make sure to get yours before Black Friday begins on November 17th!

Article continues after ad

After making the purchase, you can then enter the code for Iron Valiant Ex on the TCG Live app. When you’re in the Shop section, click the ‘Redeem’ tab and input your code there.

Article continues after ad

What you get in the Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift Booster Bundle Deal

In addition to a code for Iron Valiant Ex for TCG Life, the Booster Bundle itself contains the below contents in addition to a redeemable voucher for Iron Valiant Ex.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Includes 6 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Paradox Rift booster packs Each booster pack contains 10 cards and 1 Basic Energy. Cards vary by pack.

Pokemoncenter.com

Pokemon

The Pokemon Company has announced that Iron Valiant Ex codes will be given out in November. The promotion will take place during the broadcast of the Latin American International Championships (LAIC’s). They will take place from the 17th to the 19th of November 2023. So, if you don’t mind the wait, the LAIC’s might be a good opportunity to get your Iron Valiant Ex code, too.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.