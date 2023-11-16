Pokemon TCG players worried Shiny Charizard ex tin could bring another scalper wave

The Pokemon Company has officially unveiled the Paldean Fates expansion which includes a new Shiny Charizard ex tin, but some are worried its release may be plagued by scalpers.

On November 16, 2023, Pokemon fully unveiled the next expansion coming to the TCG: Paldean Fates. The expansion is set to launch on January 26, 2024, in the West so players can look forward to its release next year.

Alongside the expansion will come three distinct Paldean Fates Tins for trainers to collect. These tins feature Great Tusk ex, Iron Treads ex, and Shiny Tera Charizard ex.

Fans have already latched onto the Shiny Tera Charizard ex art, which has left many TCG collectors worried this tin will be plagued by scalpers.

Pokemon TCG fans worried about Shiny Charizard ex availability

Trainers were excited to hear about the inclusion of many Shiny Pokemon cards in Paldean Fates, with the standout for many being Shiny Tera Charizard ex.

Unfortunately, the awe of this collector’s tin and art didn’t last long as many realized it would probably sell out very quickly.

Journalist and owner of Serebii.net, Joe Merrick, made a social media post with the artwork of the tin and said, “Good luck finding this tin.”

The post gained traction among TCG collectors, with many also seeing the writing on the wall. “You just know it’s already sold out before being set for sale,” said one X user.

Another fan assumed the tin may even cause fights in stores. “Oh GOD! That tin is gonna be sold out in just 10 minutes and I know there’s gonna be fights in the stores for that tin lol.”

It’s no wonder TCG collectors are worried about scalpers and demand. Scalping has been a major issue for Pokemon cards in the past few years thanks to its rise in popularity.

The Van Gogh Museum collaboration was the most recent example of Pokemon scalpers running amok, which has undoubtedly left many fans worried about future limited releases.

On top of that, Charizard has always been one of the most popular Pokemon ever created, with its Shiny version being even more highly sought after.

Hopefully, The Pokemon Company is prepared for the high demand that Paldean Fates will bring with its January 26, 2024, release date.