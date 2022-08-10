4 new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Legendaries leaked

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Legendaries are a big talking point at the moment, but it appears that even more could be on the way if recent leaks are to be believed.

As we get ever closer to the anticipated release of the newest entries in the long-running Pokemon franchise – Scarlet & Violet – fans are starting to become more eager and desperate for fresh information.

We already know a few of the new Pokemon that will be roaming the new Paldea region, including the two ridable Legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon.

It seems that even more information on Legendaries has been uncovered, though, with leaks pointing us in the right direction as to the origin of these four new creatures.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet four dragon Legendaries leaked

According to various Pokemon leakers including Centro LEAKS and Riddler Khu, there could be four more interlinked Legendaries that will feature in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

“Based on the old leaker’s riddle, it seems to be based on the Four Dragons from ancient China’s lore. White Pearl Dragon, Yellow Dragon, Large Great Dragon, Black Dragon,” they wrote, before adding that they won’t be Dragon or Fairy-type.

Some digging was carried out by YouTuber RuffledRowlit who doubled down on the Chinese Mythology theme by saying it has the legendary “Four Evil Creatures,” but they’re not all necessarily dragon-based.

They consist of the following:

Hundun, who signifies Chaos

Taowu, who signifies Ignorance

Taotie, who signifies Gluttony

Qionqi, who signifies Deviousness

Riddler Khu is adamant about the connection to Chinese mythology, and with the way we’ve grouped Legendaries before e.g Moltres, Articuno, Zapdos or Landorus, Thundurus, Tornadus, Enamorus, etc, it would seem entirely plausible for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet to have four legendary dragons that share a similar concept.

None of this information has been officially confirmed yet, so any theorizing should be taken lightly for now – especially with other fan theories about the game already swirling about.