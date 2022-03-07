Game Freak’s Gen 9 is kicking off at the end of 2022. Here are 10 Pokemon that need evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Despite Legends Arceus and Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl releasing months apart, Game Freak surprised players when they revealed that Gen 9 would also be launching at the end of 2022.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will be the series’ first open-world title and appears to be inspired by Spain. We are going to take a look at 10 Pokemon who desperately need an evolution and would be perfect for the ninth generation region.

10 Pokemon that need an evolution in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

10. Hawlucha

At the top of our list is the beloved Fighting-type bird from 2013’s X&Y. With Gen 9 taking heavy inspiration from Spain and Portugal, the wrestling-themed ‘mon is a great match for the upcoming region.

Although Luchador has heavy ties to Mexico, the masked fighter has become an iconic symbol in Hispanic culture. Since its release in Kalos, players have been begging for it to get an evolution or variant.

Given that series has other bulky fighters such as Machamp and Conkeldurr, it would be neat to see how Game Freak could transform Hawlucha.

9. Seviper

Introduced all the way back in 2003, the Ruby & Sapphire Pokemon is another character that works well with the region as the Iberian Peninsula is home to various poisonous snake species.

The fanged Poison-type has also already been confirmed to be in the game as it was featured in the Gen 9 reveal trailer. Almost 17 years since its debut, it’s time to give this ‘mon an evolution – or perhaps a cool regional variant.

8. Tauros

Despite having no evolutions since its debut in 1996, Tauros has continued to be one of the most popular ‘mon to come out of the Kanto generation.

With Spain being the home of the Running of the Bulls event, it’s the perfect time to give the Gen I favorite a second evolution or regional form.

Given its Normal-type, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet could make the quadrupedal bovine shine with some interesting dual-typing.

7. Grumpig

When Spoink made its debut in Hoenn, the idea of a Psychic Pig Pokemon sounded awesome. While its bi-pedal evolution Grumpig has its share of fans, the ‘mon has room for a more epic evolution.

There are many directions Game Freak could go in, but we would love to see the Gen III ‘mon get a fierce third form similar to Emboar – except with Psychic energy.

6. Maractus

Unlike the Cacturne evolution line, the Unova Cactus Pokemon never got an evolution. The Gen V character would fit nicely in with the map’s desert area, which was shown in the Gen 9 reveal trailer.

Interestingly the Black and White Pokedex describes the ‘mon as living in “arid regions as their habitat. They move rhythmically, making a sound similar to maracas.” The description seems like the perfect match for the Spain-themed region, even down to its musically rhythmic behavior.

5. Kecleon

The invisible reptile has been a favorite from Gen III since its debut in 2003. Despite its popularity, its one of the few ‘mon to never have a single evolution.

Sticking with the regional themes, Mediterranean Chameleons can actually be found in the trees of Huelva, Cadiz, and Malaga, making the ‘mon another good match for the terrain.

Its unique Protean ability which lets it change its typing is also something interesting that Game Freak could work into the Gen 9 RPG.

4. Starmie

With being one of the most iconic evolution lines from Pokemon Red & Blue, Staryu and Starmie are absolutely deserving of a third evolution decades on.

The new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet region also utilizes a lot of star imagery throughout its cities, which could be a natural way to incorporate the Water-type ‘mon into its world similar to Galar’s Toxtricity.

Based on the region’s inspiration, Game Freak could utilize the Balearic Islands and other water-based locations perfect for the Kanto character’s new evolution to live in.

3. Smeargle

Given Spain’s rich culture with artists such as Goya and Picasso, the Painter Pokemon would be a neat way to honor the region’s artistic impact on the world.

Since its introduction in 1999’s Gold & Silver, players have loved its unique Sketch ability which allows it to learn almost every single move in the game.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is a great opportunity for Game Freak to do something interesting with Smeargle even if it’s just a cool new design.

2. Dunsparce

Perhaps one of the most requested Pokemon to get an evolution for years now, fans of Dunsparce are still waiting on the little ‘mon to finally gets its wings. With the character not making the cut in Pokemon Legends Arceus, it’s time for the Normal-type to get the spotlight.

With 2019’s Pokemon Sword & Shield Pokedex entry stating that it could actually fly in the sky in ancient times, players are begging to find out what the ‘mon could have looked like. Whether it’s a second evolution or a regional variant, the yellow serpentine insect deserves more.

1. Eevee

Following Sylveon’s debut in 2013’s X & Y, we are now nearing a decade without a new Eeveelution. While it’s true the beloved Normal-type has a total of eight evolutions, fans can’t get enough of the Kanto character’s various forms.

With there being 18 Pokemon types in the franchise, Game Freak has a lot of room to make some incredibly cool new characters from the adorable Gen I favorite.

While not confirmed, the Gen 9 trailer is also putting a heavy emphasis on the series’ entire type chart with the star plaza featured in the middle of the town. If the game’s gimmick ends up relying on changing types, Eevee would be the perfect mascot for the mechanic.