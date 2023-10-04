Samsung reveals the S23 FE but it might be upstaged by the Google Pixel 8

Shopping around for a new Android smartphone is about to get a little bit tougher, as Google gears up for the official Pixel 8 launch. But, Samsung might have just stolen their thunder.

The world of Android smartphones can be dizzying, given the number of devices that you could potentially pick up However, two of the most prominent brands, Google and Samsung, might be looking to go head-to-head today, following the official announcement of the Galaxy S23 FE, and the impending reveal of the Google Pixel 8.

The Pixel 8 is said to sport the freshest silicon from Google, the Tensor G3, and is expected to retail for $699. But, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE will be packing either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor or an Exynos 2200, depending on where you live. Either way, Samsung’s option will be $100 cheaper, and will also boast one of the biggest selling points an Android phone can offer: Sustained software support.

So many Android phones get left by the wayside when new versions of the OS come out. However, Samsung has claimed that the S23 FE will be supported all the way up to Android 17, giving the phone four years of total software support.

Google will undoubtedly attempt to do the same for the Pixel 8, with rumors of up to seven years of OS support, which will beat the standards that Apple has set for itself.

It all depends on the software support

Dexerto / Samsung / Google

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is basically a slightly cut-down version of the tried and true S23. But, the device will also pack cutting-edge specs, as well as availability in a whole number of colors. Given Samsung’s wide market reach, the “flagship feel” of the S23 FE might make the 6.4-inch device a popular contender for those looking to pick up a new Android phone.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 8 will pack a slightly smaller display. But, curiously, the Google Tensor G3 is rumored to be based on the Samsung Exynos 2300, meaning that it could be quicker. So, it appears that the $100 difference between the two handsets will mean a lot.

The S23 FE’s commitment to software support is admirable, and they could upstage Google’s own device. But, if the rumor that the Pixel 8 will support the device for seven years holds water, then there’s little reason why you should not spend the extra $100 to make your money go further. We’ll just have to stay tuned

