Overwatch 2’s new control map Samoa fully revealed at OWL Finals

Overwatch 2’s developers are circling back to Control, a classic mode that hasn’t gotten much love with two new modes being introduced since OW2’s launch. A new Control map is revitalizing the mode in Season 7: Samoa.

Overwatch 2‘s new Push and Flashpoint modes have certainly had mixed reception, with many preferring the classic modes that carried over from the first game. Fortunately, Control is getting some love with a new map.

Samoa boasts 3 very diverse maps with a tropical backdrop, bringing Overwatch to a location that stands out from the game’s other locations and brings a brilliant splash of color to the game.

Here’s what we know so far about Samoa, Overwatch 2’s next map.

New Overwatch 2 map Samoa shown at OWL Finals

A focus on new multiplayer maps and consistent balance updates was a big part of the reasoning behind Overwatch 2’s developers shifting their resources away from a full PvE campaign.

A good amount of multiplayer content has come out since then along with a set of PvE missions and Flashpoint, an all-new mode.

Now that the dust has settled around Flashpoint, the team is revisiting an older mode to add a new Control map: Samoa.

The first point is Beach, an oceanside map filled with small villas and huts to create cover for players. The control point itself is sunken into the map, giving attackers options to get at the people defending the point and disincentivizing players from just sitting on the point.

Overwatch 2 Beach

Downtown is the second point, and it provides a much less open map that funnels players through packed streets into a large, wide open point with a large tower in the middle. Its structure was inspired a bit by Numbani according to the devs, shown by the two maps having a similar approach to verticality and narrow passageways.

Overwatch 2 Downtown

Volcano is the final point, and a map that has Lucio players excited to push their enemies right into the fiery depths of the lava pit lining the control point. It’s certainly the most open of the three maps, giving players more options to fight each other at range. All three maps have very different playstyles, requiring players to switch things up between rounds.

Additionally, speculation has run wild that this map is the precursor to Mauga, the hero many are speculating will be added in Season 8. Samoa, meanwhile, will be arriving on October 10 when Season 7 kicks off.