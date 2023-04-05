Which Overwatch 2 characters are LGBTQIA+?

The Overwatch 2 roster has grown more diverse as more characters have been added

As more and more heroes have been added to Overwatch over the years, Blizzard has taken the opportunity to delve into their backstories, and they’ve confirmed that several characters are LGBT+.

As well as several confirmed heroes, there’s also speculation about the sexuality of other characters, including side characters in the lore.

With Pride Month 2023 on its way, we can expect Blizzard to give us some more information on which characters are LGBT+.

Lifeweaver (Pansexual)

The newest addition to Overwatch’s roster, Lifeweaver is openly pansexual, meaning he’s attracted to people of all genders.

This was confirmed by Blizzard on his release, and makes him one of the first pansexual characters in a large AAA game like Overwatch.

In-game, he has flirtatious interactions with several different heroes including Baptiste.

Tracer (Lesbian)

The poster child for Overwatch since 2015, Tracer is the game’s only confirmed lesbian character, and has been since release.

She is in a long-term relationship with a side character called Emily, who she lives with in King’s Row. This has been referenced frequently since release, but there’s also a comic that goes deeper into their relationship.

Soldier 76 (Gay)

Overwatch 2’s resident veteran is gay, though not many people know it.

Soldier 76 was confirmed to be gay a few years after the game’s release, and while he isn’t as well recognized as Tracer, many fans were pleased at the announcement.

It’s not known if he has any partners at the moment.

Other characters

While those three are the only heroes who Blizzard have confirmed as LGBT+, there are several other characters that players have speculated about.

Lifeweaver’s interactions with Baptiste, in which he asks his fellow support player on a date, has led many to believe that Baptiste might also be queer.

Additionally, one of the biggest ships in the community pairs Mercy with Phara. This “Phar-mercy” pairing has proven controversial at times as Blizzard has indicated they’re pairing Mercy with Genji due to their lore connection, so it’s unlikely we’ll see any clarification on Phara’s sexuality any time soon.

There’s also the question of how we should define the sexuality of Omnic characters. Because they’re all robots, the sexuality of characters like Orisa, Bastion, and Echo has been a point of some confusion for players.

For more news and updates on Overwatch 2, check out our guide for Lifeweaver, the newest support.