Is D.Va transgender in Overwatch 2? Rumors spread after viral in-game screenshot

A new rumor making waves on social media claims that D.Va is transgender in Overwatch 2, but is it real?

Overwatch 2 Invasion introduced a bunch of new content from PvE story missions to Flashpoint, the game’s latest core game mode, but it also included a bunch of lore tidbits.

The PvE missions come with a bunch of unlockable intel providing new details about the game’s heroes including D.Va and as a result, a new rumor has started spreading about bio in OW2.

Article continues after ad

A viral post making rounds on X shows an in-game screenshot of D.Va’s intel and claims that the tank hero is transgender leading to some confusion in the community.

Article continues after ad

Did Blizzard make D.Va transgender in Overwatch 2 Invasion?

The post features a blurry screenshot of D.Va’s bio and claims that Blizzard decided to make D.Va transgender in the PvE missions.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“There are unconfirmed reports that D.Va is [ENCRYPTED],” the in-game bio reads, with no confirmation that the tank is actually trans.

Article continues after ad

As of August 2023, Overwatch 2 does not have a transgender hero and it’s unknown if any of the existing heroes are in fact trans.

However, Blizzard is interested in possibly adding one. In an interview with Dexerto, Senior Narrative Designer Jen Stacey teased that something could be in the cards.

“I can’t talk too much about our future development plans for any of our heroes. Definitely know that’s something we think about and talk about,” she said.

Article continues after ad