Overwatch 2 expands Pride event to some blocked countries after backlash

The Pride Month event in Overwatch 2 was restricted in some countries upon release, and backlash prompted Blizzard to rescind restrictions in some countries.

With Overwatch 2 having many characters who identify as members of the LGBTQIA+ community, the game’s Pride Month event celebrates those characters and the many Overwatch 2 players out there who are part of it.

Some of those excited to show their support for the LGBTQIA+ community noticed that the event’s newly skinned Midtown map and cosmetics weren’t available in their country. This resulted in backlash from players.

And, while it’s been announced that players in Poland and Romania now have access to the content, it’s still restricted in several other places.

Overwatch 2 Pride month celebration comes to some countries

For many, Overwatch 2’s characters are a huge part of why they play the game. While parts of the actual gameplay – like each character’s unique abilities and playstyle – play a big part, the characters themselves have kept fans glued for years.

And, for those who aren’t straight & cisgender, having representation in such a character-driven title can be a big deal. Having heroes that are relatable in more ways than one is something worth celebrating for many.

Now, that celebration has been expanded to both Poland and Romania. However, there are many other countries that still can’t access Pride Month content.

While it still isn’t clear just how many countries don’t have access to Pride Month content, there are many parts of the world where any mention of the LGBTQIA+ community is illegal.

Players haven’t been shy to call out Blizzard following the exclusion of this content from certain parts of the world, but it’s also difficult for them to roll out content of this nature if it’s against the law for it to be shown there.

That said, players in Romania and Poland are surely happy that they’re able to get in on the fun.