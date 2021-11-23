Top 500 Overwatch PC streamer tries console and gets destroyed

Overwatch streamers desperate for new content have turned their attention to the game’s console versions as they anxiously await the release of Overwatch 2, but it may be a better idea on paper than it is in action.

Console Overwatch is a different breed than its PC brethren, with aim assist, slower gameplay, and a vibe that may take some getting used to for anyone used to mouse and keyboard.

In November, Top 500 Overwatch player and Twitch streamer Somjuu tried his luck by playing the PS4 version on his PS5, and let’s just say he looked like he was playing Blizzard’s hero shooter for the first time ever.

While he seemed to persevere, his first few games, even playing with friends, left quite a bit to be desired.

Overwatch Grandmaster streamer annihilated on console

In a series of clips from Somjuu’s Twitch stream, the Top 500 player had a hard time getting used to the controls and even securing frags onto enemies.

On Oasis, he was playing as Genji and built up his Dragon Blade ultimate. After hyping it up as “the first Somjuu Genji Blade on console,” he let it rip and despite being inches away from a Hanzo, couldn’t confirm the kill.

“What the f**k?!” he cried as he couldn’t get anything done even with a Mercy damage boost assisting him.

In another clip, this time in a one-on-one against a Soldier 76 as Cassidy, he got his foe to within one shot to eliminate. Sadly, instead of landing the Flashbang and securing the kill, he ended up rolling off the map to his demise.

Finally, in probably the most awkward clip, this time on Watchpoint playing as Doomfist, he missed several Rocket Punches at point-blank range in what would have been easy frags.

Even after getting a Lucio Sound Barrier for some assistance, he was no match for his opponent, who literally circles around him, making his life a living hell.

Hopefully, Somjuu can return to console soon and grind up his skill to make a push to be a Top 500 streamer on both PC and PS4. That said, he’s going to need to level up his account to level 25 before he can even get a rank to begin with.