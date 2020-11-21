 Stunning Skyrim mod lets you play as Overwatch characters - Dexerto
Stunning Skyrim mod lets you play as Overwatch characters

Published: 21/Nov/2020 21:27

by Theo Salaun
Skyrim

While Overwatch players eagerly anticipate news about Overwatch 2, some have turned to other games to imagine what Blizzard Entertainment’s tactical shooter could look like on a different engine. A Skyrim mod might be the best re-imagination of the title yet.

Released in 2011, Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is one of the gaming universe’s most iconic experiences. From waking up on a rickety wagon just moments before a dragon attack to seeing the game get modified to include Fall Guys characters, Skyrim has proven to be a fantastic source of seemingly timeless entertainment content.

Using Bethesda’s Creation Engine, itself based on their Gamebryo Engine, Skyrim mods have given the title a shelf life that’s approaching a decade of impressive, hilarious, and surprising content. Now, modders have gone ahead and given Overwatch the Elder Scrolls treatment.

While Blizzard’s title is best known for its cartoony, vibrant style, many have wondered what the graphical upgrades could do for its realism in OW2. Now, the game’s fans can see what heroes like Genji, McCree, Reinhardt, and Reaper could look like in a grittier, more realistic environment.

Hopefully this isn’t the plot of Overwatch 2.

Although ‘Bad Pachimari’ jokingly titled the video as “Overwatch 2 footage leaked on 4chan,“ one can’t even be mad at the bait. The video opens with a familiar red shawl, brown cowboy hat, and bionic arm as a surprisingly shadowy McCree eviscerates some sort of muscly zombie creature. 

These foes are better known as draugr to Skyrim’s fans, but Overwatch’s players are probably more focused on seeing McCree in a dungeon, using a sword instead of a pistol. Even more surprising is the video’s usage of Reaper, who looks identical to his Overwatch model (spooky mask and all), but with a very different set of tools.

Instead of the heavy, dual-wielding shotguns, Reaper is seen using a bow and arrow to kill a grungy wolf and a sword to backstab Reinhardt. Although Rein is a little smaller than he should be, the characters all look fantastic and the change in art style is pretty fun.

It remains unclear which particular mod this is, but fans can most certainly take a look around to find a variety of equally ridiculous Skyrim transformations. 

At the very least, it can be a nice way for Overwatch’s more impatient players to see their characters in a different environment while awaiting more OW2 news. Speculation suggests that announcements about the game won’t come until February 2021’s virtual BlizzCon.

Anivia set for major League patch 10.25 overhaul as mid laner struggles

Published: 22/Nov/2020 0:39

by Andrew Amos
Anivia

Anivia has struggled in the mid lane over the last few League of Legends seasons. However, Riot are adamant on giving her the Viktor treatment, and bringing her back into the forefront with some much needed buffs on League patch 10.25.

Anivia used to be one of the Queens of League’s mid lane. Back in Season 2 and 3, she used to decimate the meta. Veterans of the game will forever remember Henrik ‘Froggen’ Hansen dominating on the iconic pick.

However, she’s aged rather poorly. New mid laners have come out that do Anivia’s job better. She has struggled to find an identity ⁠— too weak to be a mid laner, and her kit isn’t optimized for support.

Anivia has fallen out of relevancy in League of Legends.

She currently has one of the worst win rates in mid lane at 47.59% according to stats site op.gg, and that’s tanked by over 3% since the Season 11 item rework.

Riot are looking at reversing this, and perhaps putting Anivia into the strongest spot she’s been in years in League patch 10.25. Lead gameplay designer Mark Yetter revealed Riot are working on making Anivia more reliable and flexible in the mid lane.

“[The] main focus is to make Anivia feel better to play in modern League without much change to her core identity or skill-tests. This is meant to be a large buff, because Anivia was hit by a large systemic nerf in 10.23,” developer Azubuike ‘AzuBK’ Ndefo-Dahl said on Reddit.

No stone is being left unturned. Riot are tuning Anivia’s Q to have less damage, but more utility, and feel better to use with a faster missile speed and lower mana cost. Her Crystallize wall will be bigger at early ranks, but the trade-off is a longer cooldown.

The biggest buff is coming to her E, however. The mana cost is being dropped to 40 flat from its 50 to 90 ramping cost, and the damage is also going up. It’ll make it a much more potent tool to follow up a good stun or ultimate with.

Finally, Anivia’s ultimate will have a shorter cooldown between activation. It’ll do less damage, but now it’ll be a lot easier to reposition mid-fight when needed.

These changes will be going live on the PBE after League patch 10.24 goes live on November 25. That update will be looking to tune a heap of items from the Season 11 rework, as well as overpowered champions like Samira, as we move closer to 2021.