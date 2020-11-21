Sneaky Overwatch spot makes Genji the ultimate flanker on Hanamura - Dexerto

Genji was already one of Overwatch’s sneakiest flankers, but then the game’s players discovered an absurd spot on Hanamura that lets you simply defy physics to dive behind enemy lines.

Genji is a slender, bionic ninja with speedy abilities and, typically, a penchant for subterfuge. There is perhaps no spooky sight more familiar to Overwatch’s beloved support players than an enemy Genji who has stealthily snuck past their tanks and DPS teammates to seek out blood.

On a normal day, the metal menace uses some combination of his speed, wall-climbing, and dashing abilities to enjoy unique flanking routes that are difficult for enemies to predict or counteract. But, a recently exposed Hanamura trick allows him to suddenly surprise the back line on Point A.

Hanamura’s Point A features a central structure enclosing the point, which is shaped rectangularly, with four wide openings and numerous gridded windows. There’s a big bell in the middle of the point and the whole thing feels very elegant. Still, this new Genji trick can ruin the peace enjoyed by enemies standing near the bell.

As shared by ‘Yeast_chanxxx’ on Reddit, a Genji can stand atop the balcony facing Hanamura’s Point A structure and use his dash ability to slice through the gridded window. This allows you to bypass the traditional chokes of the main point and get right into the action. It requires your dash to be available, your angle positioning to be accurate, and, in the future, will likely require a patch.

This trick has to be entirely unintentional, as even players’ bullets have trouble traveling through those windows. If it’s difficult for an attacker to shoot through those wooden grids to destroy a turret sitting behind, then it doesn’t make any sense that a 35-year-old ninja can slip through them instantaneously.

For now, the spot remains in the game and Genji mains who frequent Reddit will be sure to try and take advantage of it. Although some, including a commenter who goes by ‘Inuit195,’ may simply not want to abuse the glitch.

Inuit195 had a simple question when they first saw the video of the bugged, physics-defying trick: “Wait can you be banned for using this glitch?”

The answer is likely no, as Blizzard have typically sought to address glitches by patching them out of the game rather than by punishing people who use them. For now, fans are eagerly awaiting an answer: is Genji able to shapeshift or is this a bug?