Sneaky Overwatch spot makes Genji the ultimate flanker on Hanamura - Dexerto

Sneaky Overwatch spot makes Genji the ultimate flanker on Hanamura

Published: 21/Nov/2020 0:54

by Theo Salaun
Genji was already one of Overwatch’s sneakiest flankers, but then the game’s players discovered an absurd spot on Hanamura that lets you simply defy physics to dive behind enemy lines. 

Genji is a slender, bionic ninja with speedy abilities and, typically, a penchant for subterfuge. There is perhaps no spooky sight more familiar to Overwatch’s beloved support players than an enemy Genji who has stealthily snuck past their tanks and DPS teammates to seek out blood.

On a normal day, the metal menace uses some combination of his speed, wall-climbing, and dashing abilities to enjoy unique flanking routes that are difficult for enemies to predict or counteract. But, a recently exposed Hanamura trick allows him to suddenly surprise the back line on Point A.

Hanamura’s Point A features a central structure enclosing the point, which is shaped rectangularly, with four wide openings and numerous gridded windows. There’s a big bell in the middle of the point and the whole thing feels very elegant. Still, this new Genji trick can ruin the peace enjoyed by enemies standing near the bell.

To all my fellow Genji players I found a nice way to dash right into the enemy backline from Overwatch

As shared by ‘Yeast_chanxxx’ on Reddit, a Genji can stand atop the balcony facing Hanamura’s Point A structure and use his dash ability to slice through the gridded window. This allows you to bypass the traditional chokes of the main point and get right into the action. It requires your dash to be available, your angle positioning to be accurate, and, in the future, will likely require a patch.

This trick has to be entirely unintentional, as even players’ bullets have trouble traveling through those windows. If it’s difficult for an attacker to shoot through those wooden grids to destroy a turret sitting behind, then it doesn’t make any sense that a 35-year-old ninja can slip through them instantaneously.

For now, the spot remains in the game and Genji mains who frequent Reddit will be sure to try and take advantage of it. Although some, including a commenter who goes by ‘Inuit195,’ may simply not want to abuse the glitch.

Inuit195 had a simple question when they first saw the video of the bugged, physics-defying trick: “Wait can you be banned for using this glitch?”

The answer is likely no, as Blizzard have typically sought to address glitches by patching them out of the game rather than by punishing people who use them. For now, fans are eagerly awaiting an answer: is Genji able to shapeshift or is this a bug?

Pokemon

Pokemon Red & Yellow sell at auction for record-breaking $162,000

Published: 21/Nov/2020 0:45

by Brent Koepp
Share

Two sealed copies of Pokemon Red & Yellow sold at auction on November 20 for mind-blowing amounts of money. The 90s Game Boy RPGs broke records and brought in over $160k combined.

Pokemon made its North American debut in 1998, and quickly became a cultural phenomena. The series is just months away from its 25th anniversary, and has never been more popular. In 2019, reports listed the Nintendo property as the highest-grossing media franchise of all time, in fact.

In 2020, the 1999 Trading Card Game has had a major revival in popularity, with items selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars. However, now it looks like it’s not just the TCG that is seeing an explosion in value, as two Game Boy RPGs sold for as much as a house during a November 20 auction.

Pokemon Red & Yellow sell for insane amount of money

For many children of the 90s, their introduction to Pokemon was through the Game Boy titles, Red & Blue. The Game Freak RPGs hooked players with their addictive “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” mechanics. Decades later, adults are spending absurds amount of cash to rekindle their nostalgia.

On November 20, a 1998 sealed copy of Red sold for a whopping $84k, and a 1999 Yellow $78k. Both items were sold off at Heritage Auctions where bidders spent an absurd amount on the rare collectibles. In total, the two classic releases brought in $162k – a new record for both games.

It should be pointed out that both copies were sealed and had a 9.8 rating in condition by professional grading company Wata. Finding these 21-year-old collectibles in such pristine quality is nearly impossible in 2020.

Pokemon has had a massive year so far in terms of collectibles. A sealed 1st Edition booster box from the 1999 Trading Card Game sold at the same auction company a day earlier for over $360,000.

As Pokemon inches closer to its 25th anniversary in 2021, the Nintendo franchise has never been hotter. Kids around the world that fell in love with the Nintendo RPGs are now grown up and wanting to recapture their childhood.

With the game set to have a major presence at the Tokyo Summer Olympics next year as well, the sky is the limit as to how much items from the series are going to continue to rise in value – but it doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.