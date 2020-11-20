Overwatch players call for Baptiste rework after insane Amp Matrix buff - Dexerto

After Overwatch players successfully got Blizzard to revert a HP buff to Brigitte, they’re now setting their sights on another of the game’s recently buffer support heroes: Baptiste.

Baptiste has been a powerful support since his addition to Overwatch thanks to his unique kit. Immortality Field has been considered an ultimate on cooldown by some and his Amplification Matrix just got a sizable buff – no pun intended.

In a November 17 patch, Baptiste saw his Amplification Matrix grow to the size of a garage door, increasing from 5 meters to 9.

Amplification Matrix provides the most damage or healing bonus in the game. Any shot fired through the window deals double damage or healing, and that’s not counting any other multipliers such as headshots or Zenyatta’s Discord Orb.

While this change had been tested in an Experimental Card, it didn’t go live right away because the devs wanted to add some additional art polish. However, once it did, players started freaking out.

Contenders pro Christian ‘Ojee’ Han simply tweeted a picture of the new Amplification Matrix and captioned it “incompetence.”

Meanwhile, Florida Mayhem content creator and retired pro Sam ‘Samito’ Dawahare, who was very instrumental in getting the Brigitte buffs reverted, called on Blizzard to potentially swap up the abilities.

The @PlayOverwatch team stepped up today and reverted the brig buffs, huge from them! We aren’t done though., still a lot to look at: Immortality field

Wrecking ball (revert buffs from goats or make shields generate ult charge)

Brig STILL fundamentally broken Lots to do! pic.twitter.com/FlUXYUdekZ — Samito kaplan (@SamitoFPS) November 20, 2020

“Let’s take a look at Immortality Field and maybe flip-flop that with his ultimate,” he suggested. “That is what I would do.”

Elsewhere, streamer ML7 was stunned when he was playing Baptiste on Blizzard World and found an incredible use for the new massive Amp Matrix.

While defending the first point, the support specialist placed the window down in such a way that it could cover two different choke points.

“Yea, this is not even broken chat. To use it like this,” the Romanian streamer sarcastically said. “Covers two choke points at the same time.”

We’ll have to see what happens with Baptiste and many of the game’s other heroes as Overwatch 2 lurks on the horizon. At the moment, it is unclear the extent to which new heroes and abilities will join the game, but fans are curious to find out how the meta will shape up until then.