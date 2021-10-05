Spooky Overwatch Echo skin idea would be perfect for Halloween Terror 2021

Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 is home to plenty of popular hero and villain skins, but this Echo skin idea has proven incredibly popular.

Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 is just around the corner, which means Junkenstein’s Revenge will return as well as plenty of spooky-themed skins. However, one talented artist has designed a frightfully brilliant Echo skin.

Unlike other Overwatch characters, Echo mains don’t have a great deal of choice when it comes to in-game cosmetics. While Echo’s Ragodoll skin proved incredibly popular amongst fans, it’s always nice to have more choice when it comes to kitting out your main with cool cosmetics.

Advertisement

Fortunately, haydnc95 has come up with a spooky Echo skin that would make it the perfect addition to Overwatch’s Halloween Terror 2021 event.

Overwatch fan creates Halloween-themed Echo skin

Overwatch skin concept artist haydnc95 has created a Halloween Terror skin for the game’s robotic damage dealer, Echo. The concept transforms the multirole adaptive robot into an elegant bat, switching out her flowing white sleeves for a pair of bat wings.

Read More: Overwatch skin redesign turns Ana into Squid Game characters

The Legendary skin concept also features razor-sharp claws and tufts of fluffy fur, giving Echo a much deadlier look. If that wasn’t enough, there are also a number of black webs that appear on Echo’s arms and neck, while her clean white armor has been replaced with intricate patterns.

Advertisement

Haydnc9 has gone for a red and purple color scheme, which is more befitting of the spooky season. “It’s Spooky Season,” said the artist. “Here’s hoping for a bat-themed Legendary Skin for Echo.”

Whether Blizzard will release a new Halloween Echo skin remains to be seen, but this fan concept certainly demonstrates just how frightfully talented the Overwatch community is. To find out more about this year’s Halloween Terror 2021 event, make sure you check out our official hub.