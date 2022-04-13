Sojourn Overwatch 2 Legendary skins possibly revealed in hero origin video

Overwatch 2 has finally released the origin story for the game’s newest hero, Sojourn, and it may have revealed what her first skins will be.

The Overwatch 2 beta is kickinh off on April 26 and will feature a new game mode in Push, new maps, reworks to existing characters, and one new hero: Sojourn.

While her kit has still yet to be officially revealed, the origin story did provide fans with lots of details surrounding the Canadian hero’s backstory, her real name (Vivian Chase), and allegiances.

However, fans were also quick to notice that the video included a series of different looks for the former Overwatch captain and believe they could be her first Legendary skins.

Introducing Sojourn. A fierce former Captain of Overwatch equipped with cybernetic abilities. Coming soon to #Overwatch2 PVP Beta. pic.twitter.com/wuCrPS8ik3 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 13, 2022

Are these Sojourn’s first Overwatch 2 skins?

After posting the video, the official Overwatch Twitter account uploaded four screenshots from the origin clip showing Sojourn in a couple of different outfits.

In the first, she is seen fighting alongside Soldier 76 in what appears to be a Canadian Special Forces skin from when she first teamed with Overwatch in the Omnic crisis.

Another shows the newest hero wearing black motorcycle gear while sitting on top of her bike in what could be Watchpoint Gibraltar.

Fans noted how these could very well be in-game skins for the hero, though nothing has been confirmed so far. It’s also unclear if the Overwatch 2 beta will even include new skins for heroes to begin with.

In any case, Sojourn will be playable come April 26 when the Overwatch 2 beta finally goes live, and fans could be in for a treat. According to early leaks, Sojourn could be one of the deadliest characters ever added to the franchise.

We’ll just have to wait and see if these really are her skins or if they were custom designed for the origin video.