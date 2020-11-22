Sneaky Overwatch spot gets you to Watchpoint Gibraltar's high ground fast - Dexerto

In any competitive shooter, good positioning and map control are key factors to achieving victory. The Overwatch community has once again shown how smart movement can benefit players, this time with a clever trick to gain the high ground on Watchpoint: Gibraltar.

Overwatch is a unique title that requires team coordination and individual skill to overcome opponents. Heroes need to synergize their abilities with teammates and perform well on their own to defeat the other team.

Outside of individual skill and good teamwork, positioning and map control are two additional factors to consider when a team plans and executes their strategy. Players are always looking for new ways to exploit their surroundings to help outsmart their enemies.

While many movement techniques are well-known in the Overwatch community, there are still some tricks that not all players are aware of. In a video posted user ‘Hovspian’, they show off a lesser-known shortcut players can use to reach the high ground on Watchpoint: Gibraltar.

In the clip, the player is in the interior room located near Checkpoint B: a fairly open space with bits of cover in various spots and a vehicle hanging from the ceiling. They walk towards a forklift that is holding some containers, and then jump on top of the vehicle’s glass windshield.

From there, they jump onto the containers the forklift is holding, and then to the nearby ledge that lines the interior wall. From that position, they survey the room and show off an impressive vantage point where they can shoot down at any enemies in the open space below.

While this may not be a new discovery for some Overwatch veterans, not every player knows about it. One user responded shortly after the post went live saying they were not familiar with this particular move, and thanked Hovspian for sharing it. For those unfamiliar with the movement on display in the clip, this climbing maneuver could prove useful in future matches.

Whether they are playing a damage, tank, or support role, all can benefit from movement that provides them with an advantage. This video is another example of how players can outsmart the competition with their movement skills, and add another trick to their existing arsenal.