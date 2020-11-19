 Overwatch Nov 19 update buffs Ana and Hanzo, nerfs Brigitte: patch notes - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch Nov 19 update buffs Ana and Hanzo, nerfs Brigitte: patch notes

Published: 19/Nov/2020 19:30 Updated: 19/Nov/2020 19:37

by Michael Gwilliam
Brigitte in Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

A new Overwatch update is now available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, bringing in a bunch of buffs and nerfs to multiple heroes.

The big winners this patch are Ana and Hanzo, who receive some much-needed quality-of life-buffs that could end up paying dividends for their viability.

For Ana, her Biotic Grenade will now function similar to her primary fire, in that it will completely pass through allies if they are at full health.

This is an incredible buff, because it will mean that allies who run in front of Ana can no longer stop the grenade and make Ana players waste their powerful cooldown. It also means that Ana players can use their own teammates to “mask” their own position and throw the grenade through their bodies onto enemies.

Ana buffed in Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment
Ana got a nice buff to her Biotic Grenade.

Keep in mind, any enemy hit with Biotic Grenade can’t be healed and allies receive double healing for its duration. This buff simply makes one of the game’s best tools even more powerful.

Next up, Hanzo is now going to be able to cancel his Storm Arrows manually. This will be useful as players don’t have to spam the ability to opt back to the standard bow.

Mei can now cancel her Ice Wall while in the spawn room, which is a nice new feature in the event she dies while the wall is up.

Mei in Overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment
Mei’s Ice Wall got a nice little change.

Finally, Brigitte has been smashed with a HP nerf. After seeing her health go up by 25 in a recent patch, Blizzard has brought it right back down after community backlash.

Hopefully, the game can enter a nice spot with this latest update and the devs keep up the momentum.

Full patch notes:

GENERAL UPDATES

General

  • Support heroes no longer say “Group up with me” when they are missing health and request healing

HERO UPDATES

Ana

Biotic Grenade

  • Projectile now passes through allies with full health

Developer Comments: A significant number of Biotic Grenades are blocked by allies accidentally intercepting it. Having it collide with allies in the same manner as Ana’s primary fire will enable more deliberate placement of the ability.

Brigitte

General

  • Base health reduced from 175 to 150

Developer Comments: Brigitte was a likely candidate when looking at close range heroes to receive a health adjustment while experimenting with 25 HP increments. This ended up being too powerful when combined with her self-healing and barrier.

Hanzo

Storm Arrows

  • Can now be manually canceled

Mei

Ice Wall

  • Can now be manually destroyed while dead

Moira

Biotic Grasp

  • Healing resource consumption rate lowered from 14 to 12.5

Developer Comments: Moira could use a small bump in healing efficiency after recent changes made maintaining her high healing output more challenging.

Symmetra

Teleporter

  • Can now be manually destroyed while dead

Torbjörn

Deploy Turret

  • Turret can now be manually destroyed while dead
Cosplay

Kingdom Hearts cosplayer embraces destiny as true-to-life Kairi

Published: 19/Nov/2020 18:48

by Brent Koepp
Square Enix / Instagram: @miciaglo, @roberto_donadello

Share

Kingdom Hearts 3

A Kingdom Hearts cosplayer shared her jaw-dropping transformation into the RPG’s lead heroine Kairi. The artist’s stunning take on the character is the perfect way to celebrate the newly released KH game Melody of Memory.

In 2002, iconic Japanese developer Square Enix surprised fans when they teamed up with Disney for an epic collaboration. Decades later, Kingdom Hearts is still one of the most popular gaming franchises of all time.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the beloved series by recreating Kairi’s entire outfit from scratch. The artist’s insanely detailed hand-sewn costume truly brings the heroine to life like you’ve never seen before.

Kingdom Hearts III screenshot of Kairi.
Square Enix / Disney
The popular heroine has been featured in countless Kingdom Hearts games since 2005.

Kingdom Hearts cosplayer becomes real life Kairi

The epic series begins with best friends Sora, Riku, and Kairi living on Destiny Islands. The group dreams about one day leaving their region and exploring the world. However, the trio are then thrusted into an adventure when they are forced from their homes.

Cosplayer miciaglo ‘Sweet Angel Cosplay’ brought the heroine to life on Instagram when she shared her insanely detailed costume. Photographer ‘colorless_ph’ captured the artist posing as the character with a gorgeous beach backdrop behind her.

Miciaglo re-created Kairi’s look from Kingdom Hearts III which made its debut on the PlayStation 4 in 2019. She perfectly mirrored the RPG lead’s pink and black hoodie, including all of its belts and buttons which the outfits is known for.

In another post, the cosplayer revealed that she hand-stitched the entire costume herself. She uploaded a collage of photos to give viewers a close and in-depth look at just how detailed her work actually is.

Fans of the Disney crossover had to wait nearly 14 years until Kingdom Hearts III dropped. The series has now gotten a new game only a year later with the release of Memory of Melody – with fans breathing a sigh of relief.

The rhythm title made its debut on November 11 on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. Its story largely centers on Kairi, as she remembers the entire story across various musical levels.