Sneaky Overatch D.Va bomb spot guarantees easy kills on King's Row - Dexerto

One Overwatch player’s clever D.Va bomb strat on King’s Row almost guarantees easy eliminations, if you can pull it off.

D.Va is experiencing a bit of a renaissance lately, with a new buff giving her Mech Calldown 250 damage and plenty of playtime in the Overwatch League, it seems the adorable tank is back on top.

With the resurgence of all things Hana Song, Reddit user chocwaf decided to post their crafty Self Destruct launching spot on King’s Row, and it sends the ability right where the enemy team will least expect it.

Self Destruct is D.Va’s ultimate ability while in mech form, and it deals up to 1,000 damage when it explodes three seconds after activation.

As any D.Va player worth their Doritos will tell you, that’s more than enough time to send the mech (which is named “Toki”) flying with boosters into the enemy backline to maximize the destructive potential before detonation.

Overwatch players have become pretty good at spotting the incoming D.Va-Bombs though, which means deception is more important then ever if you plan on getting the most out of Self Destruct in 2021.

Luckily, chocwaf’s little maneuver has plenty of that, as it seems to first send Toki into a wall where it would do no damage, but ends up dropping through to catch the enemy team completely off-guard.

This will take some practice to get just right, but if you look at the clip, it seems you should start the boost on the right side of the road just before it turns into the metal surface of King Row’s Underworld third section.

The boost and the self destruct are timed perfectly to go off right as Toki makes it through the window, which, let’s all admit, we forget about 99% of the time.

Yes, chocwaf’s move is specific to a certain part of King’s Row, but besides being cool, it also gives you a great idea of what a successful D.Va bomb is all about.