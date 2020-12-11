Logo
Overwatch

Sigma emote in Overwatch can be as deadly as Gravitic Flux

Published: 11/Dec/2020 11:33

by Lauren Bergin
Sigma Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Sigma,

Sigma has become one of Overwatch’s most played heroes in both casual and professional play. This specific emote, though, is almost as deadly as his signature Gravitic Flux if you know what you’re doing. 

Sigma is one of Overwatch’s oddest champions. The eccentric Dutch scientist is one of the game’s most popular champions, but his personality is something that players never get tired of.

So much so that these two passionate players created these (literally) insane Moira and Sigma cosplays to celebrate their love for the mad scientist duo.

One of Sigma’s passions, however, is his love for orchestral music. This fun little emote easter egg shows that he should maybe thing twice before commanding an orchestra though, or at least consider how to turn his new found talent into a weapon.

overwatch sigma flux
Blizzard Entertainment
Sigma has a fun habit of throwing things around at the most inopportune moments.

Sigma’s ‘maestro’ emote makes things float

One of the many rewards that were on offer during Sigma’s Maestro Challenges earlier this year was the Maestro emote, which sees Sigma try his hand at conducting a gravity themed orchestra.

Little floating lumps of space rock are seen floating around him, moving with in time with the scientist’s masterful conducting.

That said, one player has noticed that the rocks aren’t the only things that defy gravity. As reddit user Lucci_ shows, anything that is Sigma’s radius will also be thrown up into the air, both causing a mess as well as acting as a demonstration of the Dutchman’s unstoppable ability to manipulate physics.

Sigma’s emote also affects the items around him from r/Overwatch

While Overwatch’s emotes are always just fun and games, it’s cool to see that Blizzard really put effort into creating these supposedly silly little features.

So next time you’re trying out Sigma be sure to position yourself in a room where there are loads of things to throw around, both for the fun and to, of course, demonstrate your superiority over your fellow heroes.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC (Player of the Month)

Published: 11/Dec/2020 11:13

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 bruno fernandes
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been awarded the Player of the Month (POTM) for the Premier League in November, meaning a new special card is now available to unlock in Ultimate Team. 

The news was confirmed on December 11, following a month where he scored four goals in four games, and added another assist to his tally.

The Portuguese international has been in red-hot form for the Red Devils during this campaign. With Man United now knocked out of the Champions League, which will be particularly sad for their supporters, at least now they have some respite in FIFA 21.

Well, that’s if they can afford it.

His new card was unveiled on the EA SPORTS FIFA Twitter account, along with a highlights video for the month.

FIFA 21 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC requirements

There’s a few more teams to build than usual for this one, probably because the 91-rated card is going to be so powerful in-game.

National Duty

  • Players from Portugal: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Manchester United

  • Players from Manchester Utd: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Premier League

  • Players from Premier League: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Players in the Squad: 11

88-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 88
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Players in the Squad: 11

More to follow…