 Overwatch cosplayers embrace inner mad scientist as Sigma and Moira - Dexerto
Cosplay

Overwatch cosplayers embrace inner mad scientist as Sigma and Moira

Published: 6/Dec/2020 6:52

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Overwatch Cosplay Sigma Moira
Activision-Blizzard / Axel Nova

Moira Sigma,

Overwatch characters all have their quirks and differences, but Sigma and Moira have something in common; they’re both mad scientists, and two cosplayers brought them to life in a stunning way.

The mad scientist character archetype has been tried and tested time and time again. However, it’s hard to find a game that has done it better than Overwatch. They even managed to pull it off twice.

Moira O’Deorain, better known as Moira, is a geneticist who cares more about scientific advancement than human rights and ethics. It’s a little ironic, considering she’s a support hero.

Siebren de Kuiper, also known by his alias, Sigma, is very much the same. He’s an eccentric astrophysicist who gained the power to manipulate gravity after an experiment went wrong.

Overwatch Cosplay Sigma Moira
Activision-Blizzard
Sigma and Moira are two peas in a pod compared to other Overwatch characters.

Cosplayers are often community-minded, and three creative minds came together to bring Sigma and Moira to life. Stracichu and Lictor_01 teamed up with a photographer named Axel Nova, and the results are stunning.

The picture shows them standing back-to-back in what looks like an eerily-lit science lab. It even has some incredible after effects, including Sigma’s Hyperspheres and Moira’s Biotic Orb.

The outfits are based on flashbacks when we see the characters dressed up in lab coats. They’re both white with black and silver seams and hang well past their knees.

Sigma’s looks a bit like a military-jacket, with a high half-collar on his neck. It also has blue straps on the collar and around his elbows. He’s also wearing black gloves and even colored his hair slightly grey.

Moira’s looks a bit more traditional with a standard buttoned-up collar. However, she’s included a purple and black patch and two canisters with biotic energy strapped around her waist. The highlight is definitely the hair, though, which looks like the real deal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lulle (@stracichu)

It was a combined effort, and all three of them did an incredible job. The outfits were breathtaking from head to toe, the poses were on-point, and the photography was slick and professional.

Overwatch players love seeing their favorite characters brought to life, and talented cosplayers know exactly how to pull it off. The post on the Overwatch subreddit has already generated almost 7,000 upvotes, and they’re all well deserved.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.