Paris Eternal rebrand to Vegas Eternal ahead of OWL 2023

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

Before Overwatch League gets the 2023 season underway, Paris Eternal have finalized their relocation to Las Vegas and have rebranded into Vegas Eternal to represent their Overwatch 2 team.

Overwatch 2’s launch has been a massive success in terms of numbers. With average viewership that hovers above 60K and peaks in the range of 200-300k even months after launch, the series has seen a revival.

Even with complaints about Overwatch 2’s new competitive system and battle pass woes, the game has a massive audience as well as a strong playerbase.

As such, hype for the Overwatch League is ramping up. 2023 will be the first full year with Overwatch 2 out in the wild, and Paris Eternal have made the move to North America to participate in the OWL while flying the stars and stripes.

Article continues after ad

With an (almost) completed roster and a full rebrand, Vegas Eternal are looking to start 2023 strong.

Vegas Eternal fully rebrand ahead of OWL 2023

While the rebrand has just been finalized, Paris Eternal confirmed rumors that they’d be relocating to Las Vegas midway through 2022.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This was a surprise for European Overwatch fans at the time, but puts a new organization up to compete for North America.

Their roster is made up of most of players from Odyssey, a team that mowed down the competition at Overwatch Contenders 2022 Summer Series.

Kyle ‘Rakattack’ Rakauskas, Josh ‘MaltheL’ Gonzales, and Luke ‘Lukemino’ Fish are joined by Jesse ‘Dove’ Palomo, a DPS player who spent a considerable amount of time on and off Odyssey for a few years. This Vegas-themed rebrand comes with a full team of North American talent.

Article continues after ad

While their announcement trailer didn’t come with confirmation for who would be finishing their roster as a tank player, it does come with a brand strong enough that they’ve already been coined as the “high rollers” of the OWL.