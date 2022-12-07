Overwatch 2 gives players ‘salty’ reward after Season 2 Battle Pass changes 

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

The Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass has been unveiled, and developers Blizzard may have slipped in a subtle message to fans who previously complained about how difficult it was to unlock Kiriko.

Overwatch 2 has an incredibly dedicated fanbase with millions of active players, so pleasing everyone is an almost impossible task for developer Blizzard Entertainment. The team felt this stronger than ever when the sequel first launched, with many criticizing how tough it was to unlock new hero Kiriko for free on the Battle Pass.

With the launch of Season 2, the devs have made the next new hero, Ramattra, more accessible by dropping him from Battle Pass Tier 55 to 45, and making weekly challenges easier to complete.

Fans who don’t want to splash out on the Premium Battle Pass will no doubt be delighted by the change, but the devs have also included a sly dig at those who complained in the first place.

Alongside the new Tank at Tier 45, players will also unlock a weapon charm entitled “Salt,” consisting of a pink can with the word salt printed down the side.

The Salt charm is unlocked at Battle Pass Tier 45, but is it a sly joke from the developers?

It’s not hard to see how this could be taken as a funny little jab from the devs. The Overwatch community, like many fanbases, often labels players who complain about changes to their beloved game as salty, and it’s definitely a happy coincidence that the charm is unlocked at the same time as the new hero.

It didn’t take too long for the community to spot the Salt charm, and while many players saw the funny side, others were less than pleased.

“I wanted to buy the BP but now they can go f**k themselves as well, I’ll be freeloading from now on thank you very much,” said one player in a reply on the Overwatch 2 subreddit.

We’ll likely never know if this was an intentional dig from Blizzard to players who had been salty in the past, or a Weapon Charm that was already in the works that just happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Either way, the community can look forward to unlocking Ramattra much earlier in Overwatch 2 Season 2, with a shiny new Weapon Charm to boot.