Overwatch 2 team vow to fix ranked system after ‘confusing’ competitive issues

The Overwatch 2 developers are promising to fix issues with the game’s ranked system after the start of Season 2’s Competitive mode left players completely baffled.

The new rank system in Overwatch 2 has been panned by many since its introduction. In addition to uneven matchmaking, the new mode has even allegedly caused players to go down in rank despite winning many games.

Problems persisted when Season 2 kicked off on December 6. While the latest patch brought the newest Overwatch hero, Ramattra, to the fold, players were quick to realize some major problems with their rank when they booted up the game.

Despite some players not finishing their 7 wins to see their next rank update, it seems like the system took the result of their matches and adjusted their SR tier accordingly.

That’s not all; to begin the newest season, players who already had an updated rank also saw their SR ranks drop significantly and had no idea why.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2’s ranked system has been panned by fans.

In a statement on social media, the Overwatch team explained that at the end of each season, players’ final rank will be based on matches played before their last update.

The developers went on to explain that when a season begins, they will be applying rank decay to all roles and claim that players should be able to climb back to their true ELO.

“All match-made games will still be based on your underlying MMR, ensuring we’re making matches as fair as possible,” they wrote.

However, Blizzard does acknowledge that these changes came as a surprise to many and has promised to make things more understandable.

“We will be addressing these issues and other parts of the system in the future,” the devs concluded.

Hopefully, we’ll see some major improvements to Overwatch 2 ranked system soon as more players grow increasingly frustrated by the changes made for the sequel.