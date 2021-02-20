Logo
Jeff Kaplan gives update on possibility of crossplay in Overwatch 2

Published: 20/Feb/2021 14:51

by Connor Bennett
Jeff Kaplan talking to a camera with Overwatch 2 logo
Blizzard

Blizzard’s Jeff Kaplan has reiterated his team’s desire to bring crossplay to Overwatch, explaining that it’s “exciting” and “interesting” but there are hurdles to overcome. 

In the last few years, walls have started to be broken down in gaming, and players on different platforms have been able to play against each other thanks to multiplayer crossplay capabilities.

While players have demanded crossplay for pretty much every multiplayer game, it’s still in the hands of publishers and developers to make it possible. One side might want it to happen, but there are plenty of things to be taken into consideration before making it happen.

Jeff Kaplan, the lead designer on Overwatch, has previously spoken about exploring the possibility of having crossplay in Overwatch 2, and now he’s reiterated that desire.

Overwatch 2 gameplay
Blizzard Entertainment
Overwatch 2 will have a large PvE campaign but questions remain around PVP.

Will Overwatch 2 have crossplay?

Following the start of BlizzConline 2021, the Blizzard Vice President spoke to IGN about Overwatch 2, teasing changes to existing characters, explaining more about Overwatch 2’s story mode, and other topics.

He was again quizzed on crossplay, saying: “We are extremely supportive and excited about the concept of cross play. We love it in other games. In general, our thought is any system the game can adequately run on, and any way that people can play with their friends – even just for reasons of improving the matchmaking experience – we’re very excited about those ideas.”

While Kaplan added that his team doesn’t have anything to announce, they want cross play to happen – if they can overcome some hurdles. “We are interested in exploring it and if we can overcome the hurdles, we would love to bring a feature like that to our players someday,” he added.

Blizzard Entertainment
New maps have been revealed for Overwatch 2 – but will they come with crossplay?

Crossplay being in Overwatch 2 would no doubt delight the fans who have wanted it since Overwatch first launched, but it is a fine line to walk.

Mixing the PC and console player pools causes plenty of issues and can cause splits in the community. This has been prevalent in games like Call of Duty and Fortnite where PC players have complained about features like aim assist.

It also gives cheaters the chance to ruin the experience for console players, given hacks and cheats are more prevalent on PC.

Apex Legends

Simple Apex Legends tip reduces recoil with any weapon

Published: 20/Feb/2021 13:51

by Connor Bennett
Respawn/EA

There’s a simple but effective Apex Legends trick that will reduce the impact of recoil, regardless of what weapon you’re using. 

The developers on Apex Legends are always switching up the meta with new weapons, Legends, and balancing changes, but the basic fundamentals of the gameplay have remained true throughout.

As a result, players are constantly finding tricks, new and old, that help them get a leg up on their opponents in the Apex Games, be it the best way to use a legend, a clever map rotation, or when to use certain weapons.

Even for long-time players, mastering the weapons can be quite difficult, especially when you pull out something like the R-99, which has some wild recoil.

Respawn/EA
The R-99 is incredibly popular in Apex, but it’s recoil can be quite wild.

Well, while players have found neat little tricks in the past to train themselves on the different recoil patterns, there is one technique that even the most casual of Apex player can use.

As demonstrated by YouTuber chiknnuggey, this technique is very simple. All you need to do is strafe while shooting. Combine this with your usual technique of controlling the recoil with your mouse or controller, and you’ll notice an immediate difference.

Pulling down on a mouse, or controller thumbstick, will counteract vertical recoil. But, when you add strafing into the mix, you counteract the horizontal recoil too. Thus, your shots will be hitting whatever target you center on pretty consistently.

Newer players often fall in to the trap of standing still to help manage recoil, but top-level players are constantly moving in Apex. This is very different to competitive shooters, like CS:GO or Valorant, where movement will firing will seriously impact your accuracy.

By strafing, you also make yourself a little harder to hit as well, which is a positive. You’ll just need to spend some time in Firing Range and training mode, shooting at the dummies and targets to get it all down pat. Once you do, you’ll be a force to be reckoned with.