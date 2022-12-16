Overwatch team stuns fans with Spider-Gwen Widowmaker OW2 crossover skin

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

A new Overwatch 2 Widowmaker Spider-Gwen skin circulating online has fans praising the design and calling on devs Blizzard to look at creating more crossover designs between the Overwatch heroes and other iconic gaming, TV, and movie franchises.

With Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse set to hit theatres early next year, one Overwatch League team, New York Excelsior, has drawn inspiration from Spider-Gwen to design an epic looking Widowmaker skin idea.

The skin, which features Widowmaker decked out in the iconic Spider-Gwen suit, also includes a custom design of her sniper rifle that includes a pink and blue webbing design.

The original post, made from the official New York Excelsior Twitter is filled with comments from fans sharing their ideas on other crossover skins for Overwatch.

One aspect of Overwatch 2 has received major backlash is the lack of new skins and custom items available.

While there are some that have been made available for purchase, the cost has the Overwatch community frustrated given that the original game placed a much bigger emphasis on grinding out content for skins rather than spending money on them.

NYXL do poke fun at this, writing in their post how players would have to “choose between seeing the movie or buying the skin.”

While some have suggested more Marvel content, others would love to see other big video game series and characters pop up in Overwatch in the same way that Fortnite has skins from basically all major pop culture franchises.