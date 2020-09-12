Overwatch skins that would be absolutely perfect in Among Us

An Overwatch fan has created a set of skins featuring the game’s heroes for one of the hottest games on Twitch, Among Us, and they look absolutely amazing.

Among Us from Innersloth is one of the fastest-growing games on Twitch partly due to all the backstabbing and conniving that goes on while your team is trying to find the imposter.

There are already a ton of special skins and hats you can put on your Among Us character, no matter what color you go with (...even though green is the best).

With the game’s rising popularity, it wasn’t bound to be long before we saw a crossover with other popular games and the Among Us Overwatch skins created by artist '_pocketchan' on Twitter fit the bill to a T.

The Overwatch skin designs for Among Us are pretty simple, but that doesn't take away from them at all since they fit perfectly with the game's minimalist art theme.

D.Va looks absolutely adorable with her tiny little MEKA at her side, Reinhardt has a hilarious tiny Brigitte, and of course, Sigma is accompanied by his trusty rock.

Lucio, Reaper, and Soldier: 76 are the only sprites to have a different faceplate, with every other hero rocking the trademark Among Us space helmet seen on all the colors already (although Ana has added an eye patch to hers).

Bastion presented an interesting problem to turn into an Among Us spaceman, so pocketchan simply took one of the base skins and added some bastion parts on top of it. Humorous and very effective.

We probably won't see any wild, crossover skins arrive in the current build of the game, but with Among Us 2 expected to release sometime around August 2021, more cosmetic choices will most likely be arriving then.

With Among Us only growing and getting bigger on Twitch by the day, we're sure to see more awesome and crazy ideas for cosmetics in the game, and these Overwatch skins are definitely some of the best so far.