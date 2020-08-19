Among Us 2 announced: release date, sequel features, price, more

Innersloth have confirmed Among Us 2 is indeed on its way, following a massive surge in popularity of the series’ original 2018 title. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming sequel, including release date, expanded features, and more.

Among Us 2 is officially in production, Redmond development studio Innersloth revealed in a blog post on August 18. The confirmation comes soon after a popularity spike for the online multiplayer title, guided in part by Twitch streamers.

Innersloth said they were always planning on expanding the Among Us world after watching it “grow and grow and grow” since 2018. Those plans seem to be in the form of a sequel, the team admitted, due to the size of the original.

“Among Us started as a tiny local-multiplayer-only game. Online multiplayer took two months and a total rework. It was not created to be this big,” the devs admitted. “Fixing it all would be harder than just making a new game.”

So, that’s what they’re doing ⁠— Among Us 2 is now officially on its way. Here’s everything we know about Innersloth’s ambitious new project, starting with the highly-anticipated sequel’s expected release date, and plenty more.

Among Us 2 release date

Innersloth has yet to lock in any kind of official release date for Among Us 2 for now, though the devs have commented on the process. “We just started planning it,” they said. “We really do not know [when it may be released]. There is no art, programming, or sound done at all.”

So, we have a bit of a wait ahead of us. Luckily, the original Among Us gives us a blueprint in regards to how long that development process may take. Innersloth took “about six months” to get the first title into an open beta stage.

Advertisement

The multiplayer game then spent another half a year in early access on Steam, with players testing out all the finicky details. Among Us 2 may “take at least that long again” and will be in open beta for longer though, Innersloth warned.

That means we can put the spotlight on an estimated release date: around August 2021 for the title’s beta. That date is, of course, subject to development changes.

New features for planned 2021 sequel

Among Us 1 maps will stay

The biggest news for the sequel is that Innersloth plans to “basically include Among Us 1, in some capacity” for the 2021 release. This won’t just be a straight map port into the new title, but will involve the same three original areas.

Advertisement

More players in every game

Among Us 2 will also dial up the number of players in every game. At the moment, 10 players drop into every match, including two or three imposters. Innersloth is aiming for closer to 12 to 15 in the sequel, with multiple imposters.

Innersloth adding more roles

The “crewmate vs imposter” gameplay may also be tweaked slightly, they said. “We aren’t far enough in the design to confirm roles,” the devs said, “but the primary addition for Among Us 2 will be more complexity through roles.”

Expect more content updates

This will also be paired with “big content updates,” something Innersloth admits they missed in the first game “big time”. Expect regular seasons, or even battle passes for cosmetics, if modern gaming has taught us anything.

Among Us 2 launch price

The planned Among Us sequel will cost “more” than the original title, Innersloth confirmed in their August 18 blog post. That said, there are ways you can get the game a little cheaper.

The main one is Innersloth’s “long-term player” deal. Any players who have already bought Among Us 1 will get a discount coupon for the sequel on Steam. They may also be given the mobile version (with ads).

The Among Us devs also confirmed they were considering in-game currency for cosmetics so they can “let players buy or earn just the things that they want.”

So there you have it; everything we know about Among Us 2 so far. Stick with Dexerto for all the news on Innersloth’s in-development title, which will be released on PC and mobile in 2021. Console releases may also be planned in the future.